RHOP: Monique Samuels denies she is getting divorced, flashes her wedding ring

RHOP: Monique and Chris Samuels reveal what they did instead of filing for divorce. Pic credit: @mrsmoniquesamuels/Instagram

The rumor mill has been buzzing that The Real Housewives of Potomac alum Monique Samuels and her husband, Chris Samuels, are headed for divorce.

But Monique is setting the record straight as she denied the rumors.

She shared a video clip on social media where she commented that she had been hiking all day and that she had a wonderful time.

And then, Monique put the camera on her husband, Chris asking him what he thought about all the rumors about them. The two showed a united front as they laughed together.

Monique flashed her wedding ring at the camera and told fans to go on her YouTube page, Tea with Monique, to get the couple’s answer to the rumors.

She wrote, “No better source than the actual source. Y’all already know how I roll. I give my own damn exclusives.”

RHOP: Monique Samuels says divorce rumors are false

Monique was joined by her husband on her YouTube Channel. The two sat close together on a couch while Chris kept his arm around his wife’s back the whole time.

The Real Housewives of Potomac alum went straight to the point. Monique said that her marriage troubles were well-documented on Season1 of Love & Marriage: DC.

She went through a series of questions to make her and Chris’ position very clear.

She asked, “Are Chris and I getting a divorce? No! We aren’t getting a divorce. Are we going our separate ways? Absolutely not. Nobody said that. Have we filed a legal separation? No. Have we filed for divorce? No. Is there any document that proves any divorce filings? No. Have we separated to the extent of breaking up? No.”

Chris also vehemently said ‘no’ when his wife asked if they were any divorce filings underway.

She added that she didn’t feel heard and some of her needs weren’t met and that what fans saw on the show was her “cry for help.”

She also explained, “It was crazy building up to that 10-year marker of our marriage, and when you’ve been married that long and when you have things that you’re like, ‘Listen, this is being unmet, or I’ve been unheard’ you start to get frustrated, and it’s like ‘Oh my god, is this what life is going to be? I can’t take it anymore.'”

Monique and Chris Samuels reveal they spent some days apart

Monique further revealed that because they are so many rumors out there, the couple decided to reveal some of their storyline in the show’s next season.

They said that although fans will see their journey on Season 2 of Love & Marriage: DC, they wanted to share that she and Chris attended counseling separately. This allowed them to work on their issues individually and therefore communicate better with each other.

She revealed that as part of this journey, the couple spent a couple of nights apart but that they had not broken up.

Chris said that he was disappointed that blogs ran with these stories without first fact-checking. Another thing that added to the couple’s disappointment was the number of people that seemed happy at their rumored separation.

On another note, Monique has also been transparent with her fans on the reason why she declined to participate in Season 3 of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.