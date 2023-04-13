RHOP’s Gizelle Bryant slammed for ‘ignorant’ anti-Semitic comments

The Real Housewives of Potomac star Gizelle Bryant is facing online criticism over an “ignorant” anti-Semitic comment she made on her podcast.

On Monday’s episode of Reasonably Shady – the podcast Bryant cohosts with fellow RHOP star Robyn Dixon – the conversation took a turn for the problematic when Dixon raised the subject of overpriced Drake concert tickets.

“Why are we paying $2,000 for a floor seat?” the Bravo star wondered.

“We are not paying that,” Bryant cut in.

“Do you know who’s paying for that? The Rubinsteins,” she continued, using a stereotypical Ashkenazi surname.

“They are paying for their little child and their friends to go,” Bryant concluded, “so they can sing Hotline Bling.”

Dixon laughed and agreed, backing up her cohost: “Right.”

Bravo fans call out ‘disrespectful’ Gizelle Bryant over anti-Semitic remark

On Tuesday, the clip was posted to Instagram by writer Sarah Galli, who located Bryant’s comments in an “ugly and ignorant history of identifying Jews with money.”

“This is not kosher,” she wrote.

In Galli’s comments section, other Instagram users slammed Bryant over the “offensive” remark.

One commenter dubbed the duo “Reasonably Disrespectful AF,” writing that the podcast cohosts need “an EDITOR ASAP… cuz clearly THEY BOTH just say whatever.”

Another called Bryant “the worst kind of Karen,” adding, “I don’t know why @bravotv keeps bringing her back.”

RHOP star Gizelle Bryant’s recent controversies

This isn’t the first time The Real Housewives of Potomac star has landed herself in hot water.

In fact, just last week, Bryant faced a similar backlash online after she used a homophobic slur while discussing the Jussie Smollett hate crime hoax on the April 3 episode of Reasonably Shady.

“He staged a hate crime,” Bryant told her cohost before adding that Smollett’s attackers “were supposed to call him ‘f*****’ or something.”

When Dixon only sighed in response to the remark, Bryant continued to dig in, saying, “They were supposed to scream that.”

That episode has since been replaced on listening platforms with an edited version in which Bryant says “gay Empire boy” instead of the slur.

Previously, Bravo fans also dubbed the RHOP star a “Karen” after she asked her Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 3 costars, RHOM’s Alexia Nepola and Marysol Patton, not to speak Spanish around her.

“I have a rule: no Spanish,” Bryant told her costars on last month’s RHUGT Season 3 premiere, explaining that she did not want to “feel left out” of their conversations.

On Twitter, one Bravo fan described Bryant’s “no Spanish” quip as “the most KAREN thing to say.”

Tagging Bravo boss Andy Cohen, the Twitter user wrote, “Where’s the cancel button.”

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Thailand is currently streaming on Peacock.