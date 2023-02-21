Here’s why Eminem is trying to put the brakes on Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon’s podcast plans

May the realest and shadiest win.

In a very unlikely crossover, The Real Slim Shady rapper Eminem might soon end up in court with The Real Housewives of Potomac stars Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon.

Last week, Eminem reportedly filed legal paperwork in an attempt to block the reality stars from trademarking the name of their podcast, Reasonably Shady.

In the filing, Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers but who has also gone by the rap alias Slim Shady since the late ’90s, claimed that Reasonably Shady could “cause confusion in the minds of consumers.”

The Lose Yourself rapper, 50, also stated that he believes his own brand will be “damaged” if Gizelle and Robyn’s trademark is approved.

Eminem has exclusively used the names Shady and Slim Shady for entertainment services since 1998. He also owns the trademark for Shady to use on merchandise.

RHOP’s Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon seek podcast trademark

Eminem’s court filing, which was recently obtained by Page Six, came just weeks after the RHOP stars applied for their own trademark.

­With the success of their joint podcast venture, Robyn, 43, and Gizelle, 52, apparently intend to start selling Reasonably Shady branded merchandise, such as sweatshirts, hats, socks, water bottles, and even lip gloss.

The two The Real Housewives of Potomac OGs first launched Reasonably Shady in the spring of 2021.

A May 2021 Instagram post from the podcast’s account explained that “Robyn’s Reasonable and Gizelle is Shady! So it only makes sense for our podcast to be called…..”

What is Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon’s Reasonably Shady about?

On their podcast, Robyn and Gizelle discuss everything from dating, relationships, and marriage to glam and style advice to dieting tips to current events to Real Housewives gossip.

The two sometimes bring on guest stars from the extended Bravo cinematic universe, such as former Real Housewives producer Carlos King and podcaster and reality TV superfan Kendrick Tucker.

Last year, the podcast even earned an NAACP Image Award nomination in the Outstanding Arts and Entertainment Podcast category.

At the time, Gizelle celebrated the nomination with an Instagram post, writing, “Over 20 years ago I worked for the NAACP and one of my responsibilities was to plan the #ImageAwards.”

“So NOW I am humbled and honored to be a NOMINEE!!” the reality star wrote, adding the hashtag #FullCircle.

And just last week, the two co-stars marked another podcast milestone when Reasonably Shady hit five million downloads in less than two years.

In an Instagram post celebrating the achievement, the two co-stars thanked their listeners for their years of support, writing: “We are so grateful for this opportunity. We will continue to bring you great content and lots of laughs!

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.