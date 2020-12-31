RHOP viewers are not impressed with Monique Samuel’s Drag Queens song

Real Housewives of Potomac star Monique Samuels recently released the music video for her single Drag Queens, and fans aren’t feeling it.

Monique dropped the music video immediately following the RHOP Reunion Part 3.

Monique has maintained a solid fanbase despite all of the controversies she drummed up during Season 5. However, the majority of fans who checked out the sneak peek of her music video on a post by @irealhousewives didn’t think it was a good move for her.

“I like Monique… but this is terrible!! How can a heavily produced song still be out of tune!!” One fan expressed in the comments section.

“Imagine [feeling] “attacked” by a song this cringe,” another wrote. “I’m team Monique, but this was a…choice…”

“This is what happens when you surround yourself with ‘yes people’. She’s got no one real around her telling her to just stop with this nonsense,” a third added. “I can promise my bestie would have hit me over the head if I tried this.”

Drag Queens was a hot topic at the reunion

Just as viewers expected, Monique and RHOP costar Candiace Dillard rehashed the physical altercation that was the main source of drama for the season.

Monique tried to explain that she attacked Candiace because Candiace had made a gesture from her past that had traumatized her. Monique also apologized for the attack and claimed it wasn’t about Candiace.

Candiace, however, wasn’t able to accept her apology because she claimed Monique bragged about the attack months later.

Candiace then brought up Monique’s song Drag Queens, which Candiace feels was written about her.

Monique, however, claimed that she wrote the song as an exercise for therapy and that it was about many components of her life– not just Candiace.

Monique quits RHOP

Monique dropped the music video for Drag Queens on the same day that she announced she was quitting RHOP.

“I’m done, I’ve had enough and I’m moving on with my life,” Monique declared on an Instagram Live.

“I appreciate everything people have done for me, everybody that’s been Team Monique I love y’all,” she shared. “But when you cross certain lines, there’s no going back. And for me, my family is that line. The opinion of my family and my kids and what they think about anything that I do is more valuable to me than anybody’s opinion, so, I’m over it.”

While many fans thought that she may have been fired, she confirmed that she had actually received a contract for Season 6 but turned it down.

She even admitted that she would’ve preferred to have been fired since it was such a tough call for her to make.

The Real Housewives of Potomac is currently on hiatus on Bravo.