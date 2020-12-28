Monique Samuels drops Drag Queens music video that ‘isn’t about Candiace Dillard beatdown’ after RHOP reunion

Real Housewives of Potomac star Monique Samuels dropped the music video for her track Drag Queens immediately following Part 3 of the RHOP reunion.

Monique doubled down on the bold statements in her rap song as she released the video hours after the reunion aired on her YouTube channel.

The video features scenes of her getting glammed up by her team, dancing at the club and even slaying with her pet bird, T’Challa.

Even though she released the song under the stage name HaZel, Monique even admits that she used the song to address personal matters in her life, including those shown on RHOP.

How Monique’s song got brought up at the reunion

Monique’s single was a hot topic during the final and most recent segment of the reunion.

Monique apologized for attacking her RHOP costar, Candiace Dillard, which resulted in the women pressing charges against each other.

Monique claimed that the gesture Candiace made before Monique attacked her triggered trauma from her past.

Monique even admitted that her violent reaction wasn’t about Candiace.

While Candiace acknowledged that trauma is a valid cause, she claimed that she didn’t believe Monique meant her apology because she continued to antagonize Candiace for months after the incident.

She claimed that Monique bragged about getting her to shut up and then mentioned that Monique released a single, Drag Queens, about the fight.

Monique explained that her therapist wanted her to write Candiace a letter but she didn’t feel comfortable doing that. Instead, she wanted to express herself creatively and write a rap.

Monique also insisted that it was about many instances that culminated in her emotional turmoil at that point– not just the altercation with Candiace.

Candiace then read out some lyrics from the song to prove that the song was about her:

“Be careful what you wish don’t you dare, hun / Tried to warn you, see the message wasn’t clear, hun / I am a woman of my word ‘cuz I’m fair, hun / Give what you ask for ‘cuz I care, hun”

Monique is not returning

After Monique was depicted as the villain of RHOP at the reunion, even by Andy Cohen’s standards, Monique announced that she will not be returning for Season 6.

Monique went on Instagram Live after the RHOP Reunion Part 3 to break the news to her fans.

“It was a crazy ride, said Monique. “It’s not easy doing reality TV and to be quite honest… I’m over it.”

“I appreciate everything people have done for me, everybody that’s been Team Monique I love Y’all, but when you cross certain lines there’s no going back,” she continued. “And for me, my family is that line. The opinion of my family and my kids and what they think about anything that I do is more valuable to me than anybody’s opinion, so, I’m over it.”

She explained that she was leaving the show to protect her kids from the rumors that got brought up about them, like her husband, Chris, not being the father of their son.

The Real Housewives of Potomac is currently on hiatus on Bravo.