RHOP star Candiace Dillard slams ‘rude’ pregnancy speculations tells people to ‘stop asking’

Candiace Dillard wants you to stop asking if she is pregnant. Pic credit: Bravo

Candiace Dillard is not pregnant, and she wants fans to stop speculating.

The Real Housewives of Potomac star tweeted her (lack of) pregnancy news, along with the desire for speculations to end.

The RHOP star is currently married to Chris Bassett. Her husband, Chris Bassett, has three children from previous relationships, and Candiace has no children.

Candiace Dillard wants fans to stop speculating whether she is pregnant

In a tweet from her official Twitter account, The Real Housewives of Potomac star Candiace Dillard told fans to stop with the “tasteless” and “triggering” questions about a potential pregnancy.

Candiace promised to keep fans informed if she did become pregnant.

Pic credit: @TherealCANDIACE/Twitter

Candiace wrote, “Stop postulating. It’s rude, tasteless & triggering for people who are really trying to get preg & can’t (not me, before u put that on me too). IF & when I am w/ child, u all will be the last to know & we can celebrate then.”

There you have it!

Does Candiace Dillard want children?

In the past, Candiace has expressed indecision regarding having children. She noted the responsibility and physical toll having children takes on the body.

Candiace said, “I don’t want to be sleepless, and I don’t want to have stretch marks, and I don’t want to have to wake up at all hours of the night to feed a child. You have to feed a child. You have to bathe them.”

The RHOP star continued, “I need to just stop thinking about it and just do it because if I keep thinking about it, I’m not gonna do it. I’m gonna make an excuse.”

Candiace notably questioned co-star Ashley Darby about her pregnancy journey. Ashley has since had two sons, Dylan and Dean, with her husband, Michael Darby.

On Watch What Happens Live in 2019, Candiace revealed her uncertainties regarding pregnancy and said she was happy for co-star Ashley Darby, not jealous.

Candiace Dillard Bassett reaches new music milestone

Candiace Dillard Basset revealed this month to fans that she has just reached a new milestone. Her debut single Drive Back, which featured her Real Housewives of Potomac Season 6 castmates, got over one million streams.

In an Instagram caption,” “My debut single Drive Back has hit well over a million streams. NONE of this would be possible without all of you”

Candiace hinted at new music and said, “Trust me when I say this is only the beginning.”

Her debut 2021 album Deep Space has two million streams and counting.