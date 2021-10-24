RHOP: Candiace Dillard reveals Nicki Minaj went harder on another Housewife than her at the reunion

Candiace Dillard speaks on Nicki Minaj showing up to the RHOP reunion. Pic credit:©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency/Bravo

Viewers are anticipating the Real Housewives of Potomac reunion although the season isn’t quite over yet. The surprise appearance of rapper Nicki Minaj had the RHOP stars excited and now viewers are dying to see how Nicki fared during her momentary hosting duties.

Nicki — who’s a big fan of the franchise — often airs her opinions about the show on Twitter. And after watching the drama play out between the women this season Nicki tweeted Andy Cohen and offered to take over his hosting duties.

The Bravo head honcho obliged the Super Bass rapper and made history for the franchise. Now we’re just waiting to see how it all plays out when the reunion finally airs.

So far we’ve heard rumors that Nicki went extra hard at Candiace Dillard but the RHOP cast member recently gave her take on what really went down.

Candiace Dillard dishes on Nickia Minaj at the RHOP reunion

The Real Housewives of Potomac star made an appearance at the launch of Not all Diamonds and Rose and she spoke with Entertainment Tonight about the rumor.

“Okay so let me clear this up, the queen did show up, she looked amazing. She went in on me, but she went in on everybody, ” said Candiace. “She held back not at all…just no holds bar, gave us the business, read us all for filth and I would do it again.”

The Potomac Housewife continued to share some of what happened during Nicki’s RHOP reunion hosting duties and noted that the rapper certainly came armed with information.

“The whole time I was like, ‘Are we really here? Like, is this really happening? WTF!’ the whole time. I could have sat there for hours and just…cause she watches our show,” revealed Candiace. “She’s so into our show, she was going back to like season 1, quoting things that regular fans would not quote.”

“She was amazing, so she can read me all day,” added Candiace.

Nicki Minaj went harder on another Housewife at the reunion

During her chat with the media outlet, the Real Housewives of Potomac star admitted that Nicki Minaj “absolutely” went harder on another Housewife.

However, as for who that was, I guess that will remain a mystery until the reunion because when questioned about the name of the cast member Candiace responded, “I can’t tell you but I enjoyed it.”

When asked if it was OG Gizelle Bryant, the RHOP star smiled and reiterated, “I can’t say it.”

As for Nicki Minaj, she has already addressed the rumor about going hard on Candiace several days ago. According to Nicki, she went for the jugular with all the women because she knows that they can handle it.

For now, that’s all we know but the season is coming to an end so the reunion is just around the corner.

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.