RHOP: Mia Thornton shares shocking cancer diagnosis

Mia Thornton from The Real Housewives of Potomac announced some troubling news via her Instagram.

The RHOP star added a selfie to her Instagram post and wrote that she had visited the Johns Hopkins Cancer Center. Mia wrote that she is “in and out of visits to specialists every day” and that “the storm is not over.”

Mia first appeared in Season 6 of The Real Housewives of Potomac. She shared her struggles as a former foster care child with a drug-addicted mother.

Mia Thornton reveals cancer diagnosis to Instagram

Mia made the big reveal on her Instagram page on Friday.

The announcement came via a selfie and a lengthy caption. Mia pouted her lips in a deep red dress for the selfie.

Mia wrote in the caption, “Same time last week, Doc called at 7:31am — Mia I’m so sorry but your test results came back and I need you to go to Johns Hopkins Cancer Center today.”

She continued and mentioned her husband, G. She said, “You can only imagine the overwhelming amount of emotion G and I endured trying to figure out why. However, even with such terrible news, I felt an extreme amount of peace and energy instilled that allowed me to remain strong. “

Mia received the support of her costars.

The Real Housewives of Potomac star Robyn Dixon wrote, “Keeping you in my thoughts and prayers. Stay strong mama.”

Former RHOP star Monique Samuels commented, “Sending prayers and healing power your way.”

Will Mia Thornton return to RHOP Season 7?

Fans have wondered if Mia Thornton will return to The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 7. Mia had a dramatic first season as a newcomer in Season 6.

Bravo has not announced The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 7, so it is unclear who the potential cast would be.

Mia reportedly was not a fan of the nature of The Real Housewives of Potomac. She said in a tweet, “I should have watched seasons 4 and 5. I thought I was signing up for Housewives of Beverly Hills vibes. I prefer to keep it classy.”

After the season ended, rumors emerged that Mia did not want to attend the reunion. When questioned about that, Mia responded, “Because we (G &I) didn’t feel this platform was adding value to our lives. We don’t do ‘nasty’ drama.”

The Real Housewives of Potomac is currently on hiatus on Bravo.