RHOP alum Katie Rost asks Andy Cohen for her job back while congratulating him on his new daughter

Katie Rost is desperate to get her job back. Pic credit: Bravo

Former Real Housewife of Potomac star Katie Rost is in need of a job, and she wants her old one back from former boss, Bravo chief Andy Cohen. The Executive Producer of the Housewives franchises has notoriously said he is not in charge of hiring decisions, but Katie is working every angle.

The self-proclaimed ball and gala girl was fired because her storyline wasn’t exciting enough for viewers, however, Katie did star as a friend-of during Seasons 2 and 4. But when she was not invited to the reunion for her appearances during the season, she lashed out at Bravo and Andy.

Andy recently announced the birth of a new, beautiful baby daughter, and Katie took to Instagram to congratulate him and beg for her job back at the same time.

Katie said she ‘never gives up’ and that includes for her old job

The Bravo universe was thrilled when Andy posted to Instagram to reveal that he was the father of a baby girl, Lucy Eve, born on Friday in New York City via surrogate. Fans and Bravolebrities congratulated the Watch What Happens Live host on his new bundle of joy.

The single-season Housewife took this as an opportunity to send her well wishes. She also added a plea for her old job, which she asked for before.

Katie posted, “Congrats @bravoandy on Lucy ( still need a job bro, I will keep asking) Katie never gives up baby.”

No word on if her message actually reached Andy, but you can’t blame a girl for trying!

Sign up for our newsletter!

The Grand Dame of Potomac wants Katie back on the cast

While Katie recently pled with Andy last week on social media for her job back, and Karen Huger is publicly co-signing on her request.

Karen recently said in an interview that she wants Katie back in the group and on our screens once more. Karen said, “I miss Katie and her wigs!”

Katie was recently spotted with the cast, but a source says there are no plans to bring her back into the fray. However, the Grand Dame says that if the time is ever right, she “would love it if Katie came back.” Karen also described the mother-of-three as a “silent, brilliant genius.”

Karen said that Katie could bring something that no one else could. “Her timing and what she will do [on the show] is so authentic to Katie. None of us can duplicate it.“ Karen continued, “None of us can bring what Katie can bring to this group. And it is missed. That’s why she pops up all the time. Because when she comes, it’s like magic.”

The Grand Dame ended her appeal, “If it ever lined up for Katie, I’d be right there opening the door. I would. The love is there for Katie. The calling from the viewers is there for Katie. … Let’s keep our fingers crossed and see what happens with Katie.”

The Real Housewives of Potomac is currently on hiatus on Bravo.