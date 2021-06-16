RHONY spoilers: Sonja Morgan gets in the boxing ring and learns to defend herself

Sonja gets into the boxing ring with Leah and Eboni to cheer her on. Pic credit: Bravo

Season 13 of the Real Housewives of New York has been particularly taxing for Sonja Morgan when it comes to standing up for herself. Sonja has often been swept aside and not taken as seriously as the rest of her RHONY cast members.

Since she often takes a more passive stance when it comes to conflicts with the other women, some have wondered if Sonja was becoming a doormat for the other women to trample on.

Thankfully, her co-stars Leah McSweeney and Eboni K. Williams decided that they weren’t about to let that happen and brought Sonja to a boxing ring in an attempt to get her to stand up for herself.

Sonja enters the boxing ring to learn how to stand up for herself

Eboni has been pushing Sonja to acknowledge her worth as a person in recent episodes and in a sneak peek for an upcoming episode, she and Leah manage to get Sonja to take a couple of swings.

While in the ring with a boxing coach, Leah, Eboni, and Sonja alternate taking jabs with the trainer. Unfortunately, at the beginning, Sonja is a little hesitant to give it all she’s got.

“Come on,” the trainer tells her. “Don’t be so f**king polite.”

“Sonja doesn’t get the respect that she deserves. I feel like she can be a punching bag,” Leah explained during a confessional.

Eboni seemed to echo the sentiment in her own confessional stating, “Sonja gets ribbed on a lot. And Leah and I are like, ‘f**k that. You’re the star.'”

It’s no secret that several of the men Sonja has dated in the past have also carried on relationships (and even marriage) with one or more of her co-stars. However, this season has been new waters for Sonja as she has had to deal with her feelings of jealousy when it comes to co-star Luann de Lesseps and her dating life.

While it was clear that Sonja was battling some feelings of jealousy, she and Luann engaged in a heavy argument about an ex they have in common, Tom D’Agostino. Luann famously married Tom in 2016 and ended the marriage less than a year later.

When Sonja referred to Tom as her “guy” Luann lost her cool and insinuated that Sonja was nothing more than a one-night stand to Tom and proceeded to tell her there was something wrong with her “little brain.”

Leah and Eboni encourage Sonja to fight back

Although getting in the boxing ring seems quite literal, it’s obvious that Leah and Eboni are using the exercise as more of a metaphor to help Sonja find her strength.

“F**kin’ hit him – don’t be scared,” Leah calls out to Sonja from the sidelines. “You have so much power Sonja. Use it!”

It isn’t until the trainer asks Sonja who is giving her a hard time that she admits that it’s been Luann and Ramona Singer.

The trainer then asks what they call her.

“A sl*t. A one night stand,” Eboni calls out.

Finally, the trainer says, “If I call you a stupid s**t that’s how hard you’re gonna throw [a punch]?”

As if something finally clicked, Sonja then begins throwing serious blows in the trainer’s direction with determination in her eyes. Naturally, Eboni and Leah are there cheering her on.

The Real Housewives of New York airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.