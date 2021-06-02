RHONY spoiler: Luann de Lesseps tries to find a love connection for Sonja Morgan but it doesn’t go well

Luann tried to play cupid for co-star Sonja Morgan. Unfortunately, it didn’t go so well. Pic credit: Bravo

Friends look out for one another, right? The Real Housewives of New York cast is trying to navigate new waters in the current season, and a recurring theme pops up from seasons past.

RHONY star Luann de Lesseps has been at the receiving end of some serious sass over the years when it comes to her choice of men — particularly by her co-star Sonja Morgan, who on more than one occasion has accused Luann of going after her sloppy seconds.

This was especially true with Tom D’Agostino, who briefly dated Sonja and was briefly married to Luann as well.

Sign up for our newsletter!

During a recent episode while Sonja was overcome with loneliness and jealousy over Luann’s current dating life, she took a dig at Luann claiming she took her “bald guy,” Tom.

“He was never your guy,” Luann shot back. “He was a f**k for you, let’s not exaggerate. I’m tired of your bulls**t, Sonja. Just me happy for me once in a while. He married me. He wasn’t your guy. He was never your guy!”

This season, Luann has hooked up with a new beau, Garth, and the ladies are already at capacity with hearing about how great Garth is. However, Luann’s newfound fling has brought out her generosity.

Although the Countess has had her fill with criticism, during a clip for an upcoming episode, Luann attempts to be a good friend by setting Sonja up with a male friend of hers.

Luann tries to set up Sonja

While on a trip with the RHONY ladies and Heather Thomson, Luann’s friend, Alfredo, stops by to entertain the cast with his guitar skills.

A couple days prior to Alfredo’s arrival, Luann spilled to both Leah McSweeney and Eboni K. Williams that she was hoping to see Sonja hit it off with Alfredo.

“I actually have a guitar player coming over. Alfredo,” she shared. “Who I think Sonja’s gonna like. He’s hot.”

However, it becomes immediately clear that Sonja is not feeling it with Alfredo. Before they even officially meet, Sonja says to Leah, “Okay. Luann has no idea what I like.”

Sonja says she’s not looking to be with ‘an artist,’ claims Luann doesn’t know her type

When it comes to men, Sonja says Luann completely misses the mark in thinking she would be into Alfredo.

“Sometimes Luann just f**king astonishes me,” Sonja says during a confessional. “I like a dandy guy with a check shirt, maybe a pochette, a navy blazer.”

“Get your head out of Garth’s a**!” Sonja exclaims.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem like things get any better when it comes time for their official introduction. The awkward exchange, which includes Alfredo, Luann, and Sonja speaking in French with one another, was so uncomfortable that Leah walked away from the situation altogether.

But from Luann’s perspective, there’s no reason that Sonja shouldn’t be into Alfredo.

“I’m offering up an artist. A guy. He’s a male. He has a penis and she can flirt with him. What more can you ask for?” Luann questions. “And just maybe she’ll get off my back about Garth.”

However, Ramona Singer offered up yet another point of view, and one that arguably makes the most sense.

“The problem is Luann’s trying to do something nice for Sonja, but Sonja likes Luann’s type. And of course, if it was Luann’s type, she wouldn’t be throwing it to Sonja,” Ramona quipped.

The Real Housewives of New York airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.