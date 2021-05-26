RHONY star Luann de Lesseps has a new man — Here’s what we know

Luann de Lesseps has a new man. Pic credit:©ImageCollect.com/acepixs

Real Housewives of New York star Luann de Lesseps is already seeing a new man after her recent breakup with Garth Wakeford. It wasn’t long ago that the former countess was raving about the South African trainer after they met on a dating app but now she’s moving on!

Interestingly Luann’s short-live romance with Garth is just now playing out on Season 13 of RHONY and the relationship seems to be causing some tension between her and Sonja Morgan.

Last night, Sonja accused Luann of dropping her the moment she started dating Garth, but Sonja might be happy to know that things are over between her castmate and Garth, but she might not be too pleased to find out that the 56-year-old is already getting hot and heavy with someone new.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Who is Luann’s new man?

The Real Housewives of New York City star reportedly met her new man while vacationing in Tulum, Mexico. As it turns out, this hunky new guy is the manager of the hotel where Luann stayed during her trip.

A source told Page Six that things originally started off as just a fling. The insider initially refused to reveal his name but now we know that it’s Radamez Rubio Gaytan and he’s very much in line with the type of men that Luann likes.

Muck like Garth, Radamez is into sports and athletics and is a “former professional soccer player” who also “tried out to be a kicker for the Miami Dolphins.”

After returning to the U.S, things picked up a few months later with Luann and her spring fling. Images recently emerged of the RHONY star smooching her new man as they strolled through the streets of Manhatten.

“She flew him out to the city and then they went out to the Hamptons,” revealed the insider “They hadn’t seen each other for a few months…they’re getting reacquainted.”

Is Luann already in love with her new beau?

The Real Housewives of New York star is going into summer with her new romance, but could the brunette beauty be in love already?

While it might seem a little fast for us, that’s what another source revealed to Page Six recently.

“I think she fell madly in love with this one. He flew in from Mexico and he’s been taking her everywhere. I just spoke to her and she’s so happy,” commented the insider.

It was just last month that Luann confirmed her breakup with Garth after he was caught allegedly getting cozy with a mystery woman. At the time, many people thought that he was cheating on the RHONY star, but it seems they had already broken up.

“Garth and I stopped dating before the holidays and I only wish him well,” confirmed Luann.

Garth also confirmed their split but denied any relationship with the mystery woman telling the media,“Regarding this girl, we have no relationship. She came to my exercise class once.”

The Real Housewives of New York airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.