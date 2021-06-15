RHONY Spoiler: Eboni K. Williams finds out she might have a younger sister that she has never met

Eboni tells the RHONY ladies she will look for her sister. Pic credit: Bravo

The newest cast member of Real Housewives of New York, Eboni K. Williams, reveals she may have a long lost sister she’s never met.

Eboni K. Williams is the latest addition to the Real Housewives of New York cast and has quickly become a fan favorite. In a clip from the upcoming episode, Electile Dysfunction, she tells the ladies the story of how she may have a younger sister from a father she has never met.

Eboni, while remaining the voice of reason and serving up occasional snark, has been reluctant to reveal too much about herself to this bunch of ladies, and it’s with good reason most times. However, in this episode titled Electile Dysfunction she tells the other housewives she is about to embark on a journey to verify if the woman, Ashley, is actually her sister.

Eboni K. Williams announces she’s going to look for a sister she never knew

While sitting around what seems like the breakfast table, Eboni tells the story of Ashley, who claims to be her younger sister. Eboni recounts the time, about a year earlier, in which she spoke to the woman on the phone, and she seems convinced that Eboni is her sister.

In that conversation, Ashley tells Eboni that her grandmother has a picture of Eboni on her mantle and was told by her entire family that she has an older sister. Because Eboni grew up not knowing who her real father is, this story is as likely to be as true and it is false, so she is going to go on a journey to verify it. Her mom, says Eboni, is less interested in pursuing it, yet according to her mother, her father is possibly a man named Kenneth.

Viewers haven’t met Eboni’s mom face-to-face just yet, but we did hear a phone call between the women about Eboni’s sick grandmother. Although they were discussing some very macabre decisions about her grandmother’s life, her mother kept a sense of humor and it’s easy to see where Eboni gets her grace and poise.

Eboni K. Williams has had to constantly keep her cool in this season of Real Housewives of New York.

Eboni needs all the poise (and patience) she can get with this group of women and both are being put to the test. Whether it is confronting microaggressions from the other castmates or refereeing drunken arguments, Eboni is suffering through a good bit of hazing in her freshmen season.

Watching her look for her sister will be a nice way to get to know her a little better without all the other women stealing her thunder, although, with this group of ladies, I wouldn’t put anything past them.

The Real Housewives of New York airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.