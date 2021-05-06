Who is Eboni K. Williams? Everything to know about the newest RHONY cast member

Eboni K. Williams looking gorgeous in her confessional look for Season 13 of RHONY. Pic credit: Bravo

Tuesday’s Real Housewives of New York season premiere introduced the fabulous and forever-busy life of new cast member Eboni K. Williams.

Williams, 32, made history as the first Black Housewife on this iteration of the franchise!

With her bedazzled Black Lives Matter mask and Central Park Five tribute sweatshirt, Eboni has already brought awareness to these important racial issues.

Now fans are asking, who exactly is the self-described “multi-hyphenate”?

Here is everything you need to know about Eboni K. Williams!

Eboni K. Williams is an established lawyer and broadcaster

Eboni chatting with long-time friend Leah McSweeny while wearing a Central Park Five sweatshirt. Pic credit: Bravo

Eboni Kiuhnna Williams is a North Carolina native, and she received her degree in Communications and African American Studies at the University of North Carolina – Chapel Hill. Then, she went on to get her law degree from Loyola University New Orleans.

In college, Eboni was a member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority, which was the first-ever historically African-American sorority.

Williams began her prolific career as a lawyer at a big-time law firm, but eventually found herself better suited as a public defender.

In order to find a larger audience, she transitioned into becoming a news correspondent and broadcaster. Eboni worked on ABC News, CBS News, and Fox News.

On the RHONY premiere, Williams opened up about how she had money troubles as she was transitioning from practicing law to giving herself a bigger stage to discuss serious issues. She told the story of how her car was even repossessed.

But, it paid off when she was named the executive producer and host of REVOLT Black News back in 2020!

Now, Eboni also hosts her very own podcast called “Holding Court with Eboni K. Williams,” which she uses to call out injustices that she sees in the world.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Williams is worth a whopping $3 million.

Williams’s overall attitude is encompassed in her Real Housewives of New York tagline: “I’ve had to work twice as hard for half as much, but now I’m coming for everything.”

Eboni joins the returning Housewives in a stunning dark dress on the Season 13 opening credits. Pic credit: Bravo

Eboni’s personal life revealed on RHONY

Bravo audiences are now able to get a glimpse into what Williams’s life is like behind the scenes.

Eboni was in the middle of moving from an apartment in Tribeca to a new place in Harlem during the filming of Season 13. She said that even though the Upper East Side may not be her “stomping ground”, she is determined to make friends with the other Housewives.

Although not much is publicly known about Eboni’s dating life, costar Leah McSweeney, who is an old friend of Eboni’s, commented that Williams is “really good at dating rich men” during the premiere.

Williams also revealed on the show that she wants to have children someday to continue her legacy. In fact, she told Leah that she left her last boyfriend because he was hesitant about having kids.

In the meantime, Eboni has her adorable little dog named Carey James to play with!

So far, Williams seems to get along with the other ladies in the cast, but fellow Housewife Luann de Lesseps ensures that there was a “rocky start.”

Fans are excited to see what exactly Luann is talking about and how Eboni may shake things up in the coming episodes.

The Real Housewives of New York airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.