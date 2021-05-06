RHONY: Sonja Morgan explains why daughter Quincy finally went public on Instagram, plus, will she appear on the show?

RHONY star Sonja Morgan explains daughter Quincy’s decision to make her Instagram public. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Henrymcgee

Sonja Morgan has been a consistent fixture on The Real Housewives of New York since Season 3, all the way back in 2010.

And while she’s never had trouble remaining transparent on the show, her daughter, Quincy, didn’t quite have the same yearning for the spotlight. And, unlike her mother, Quincy opted to remain private about what goes on in her life.

However, that began to change in March when Quincy changed the privacy settings on Instagram and went public with her social media.

During a recent interview with Page Six, Sonja opened up about Quincy’s decision to go public on social media and revealed whether fans might see her on RHONY someday.

Sonja reveals why Quincy made her Instagram public

While chatting with Page Six, Sonja shared that Quincy’s decision to make her social media public was a strategic move for her.

“Like I don’t have enough to be anxious about,” Sonja joked. “Her and I discussed it, it was a pure business move.”

According to Sonja, Quincy did well in school and it was in her best interest to make this move.

“She knew, you know, obviously with a perfect SAT score, and studying math and science and arts. She doesn’t wanna go straight financial for her career,” Sonja continued.

In fact, it seems that Quincy takes after Sonja with her entrepreneurial spirit.

She shared, “So, she’s an entrepreneur. And so, she knew it was the right move to go public – for business. That’s it. It’s purely for business.”

Sonja worries for Quincy, says people can be ‘cruel’

Although Sonja supports her daughter’s decision to advance her career and take her platforms to a more public space, she also acknowledges that it worries her.

“I just worry because people can be so cruel,” Sonja said. “I mean, even Gwyneth Paltrow has haters. I mean, how does that happen? I adore her.”

And that’s the main reason Quincy hasn’t been on the show Sonja said.

“I worry for my daughter, which is why she hasn’t been on the show.”

When asked if Quincy will ever make an appearance on the Real Housewives of New York, Sonja seemed unsure.

“I don’t know. We’re gonna have to see. This was the first step, going public with her Instagram. Let’s see how she handles — I know she’ll handle it well, but let’s see how she feels about it and revisit the topic later. Who knows? It’s her choice at this point. She’s an adult,” she concluded.

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.