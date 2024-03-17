RHONY Season 15 casting rumors: Is Jenna Lyons returning?

Rebooting a series that’s still very much on the air is no easy task, but the producers of The Real Housewives of New York managed to pull off the impossible.

How do you fire an entire cast and usher in a new era of a show that’s so beloved by fans?

The good news is that The Real Housewives of New York delivered in many key areas. There was drama, feuds, and new faces thrust into the spotlight.

As we look ahead to The Real Housewives of New York Season 15, new rumors are spilling out, and we’re pleasantly surprised.

Jenna Lyons, who seemed to disengage from the show of her own volition at several points during her freshman season, is expected to return.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

In fact, Queens of Bravo reports that the cast — Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Lichy, Jessel Taank, and Brynn Whitfield — are all likely to return.

Will there be new faces for RHONY Season 15?

We’re hearing #RHONY is set to begin production by the end of the month, everybody is back, and they will be joined by TWO new housewives 🍎 pic.twitter.com/48fIHjmk1M — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) March 17, 2024

We figured that most of the cast would return because firing any cast members after rebooting the show would be perceived as execs admitting the plan failed.

We don’t know whether the six returning housewives will all be clutching onto their apples by the time their second season airs because things can change during filming.

Two new faces are expected to join the cast when the cameras roll later this month, adding some excitement to the mix.

Waiting almost six months from the previous season’s finale to start filming is a choice. I mean, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills ended its most recent season this week and will begin shooting next month.

Could original RHONY stars return?

It leads us to believe something may have gone down behind the scenes, or perhaps producers were interested in giving the series a different vibe by filming it in the spring into the summer instead of the winter-set 14th season.

Whether the two new faces could be some of the original RHONY stars, we don’t know, but Erin Lichy recently caught heat for shutting down the speculation that franchise alums could be returning.

While her handling of the situation could have been better, the 36-year-old made a valid point when she conceded that bringing former cast members back would cause a divide between the new and old group friends.

If some former faces are in the mix, we’d expect them to be guests because anything else would feel like an attempt by production to recoup viewers who bailed on the show.

The Real Housewives of New York is currently on hiatus. Season 15 is expected to premiere on Bravo in late 2024.