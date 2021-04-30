RHONY: Ramona Singer talks relationship with Leah McSweeney, says they’ve ‘evolved’ after rocky Season 12

Ramona Singer dishes on her relationship with Leah McSweeney. Pic credit:Bravo

Real Housewives of New York star Ramona Singer got some backlash last season for her treatment of Leah McSweeney.

But now the OG is claiming that their relationship has evolved since we last saw them.

Leah rolled into the Big Apple last season and instantly became a fan favorite.

Sign up for our newsletter!

But while viewers were loving the new kid on the block, she got a much colder reception from Ramona.

Leah’s wild ways clearly didn’t vibe too well with the turtle time aficionado and she criticized the newbie at every turn.

Now, with Season 13 set to premiere, Ramona is dishing about where her relationship stands with Leah today.

Ramona says her relationship with Leah McSweeney has evolved

The Real Housewives of New York star was a guest on Housewives Nightcap and she gave some juicy details about the new season.

One topic of conversation during the interview was her relationship with Leah.

The two women were on rocky footing last season, and things got heated between them at the Season 12 reunion as well.

But has anything changed since then?

“Leah and I definitely have evolved in our relationship, and I think she understands me better and I understand her better. And that’s the most important things in friendships,” confessed Ramona.

“Because you can do something I don’t like, but maybe if I know where you’re coming from I’ll realize you don’t mean to do it in a bad way it’s just a part of your dynamic. And I think that’s what really Leah and I realize with each other.”

“But Leah does like to sometimes stick to me, I think she gets pleasure with that and you’ll see her definitely sticking it to me and you’re gonna see how I react if I fight back, I take. back seat or what I do” continued the RHONY star.

Did Ramona get along with Eboni K. Williams?

During her chat, the Real Housewives of New York star also dished about the newest addition Eboni K.Williams.

In a clip for Season 13, we saw Ramona facing off with Eboni.

However, the 64-year-old shared that she actually got along with Eboni and noted that they have a lot of similarities.

“I like the fact and relate to the fact that we’re both self-made, we both came from kind of strange upbringings with our home life. We both put [ourselves] through college and we actually have the same body size, and we actually kind of dress a little similar, and just like our heads are very aligned,” commented Ramona.

However, despite their similarities, Ramona and Eboni also butted heads.

“Not to say we don’t have our conflict,” shared the New York Housewife.

“One thing I think people love about the RHONY show…we’re all really strong women and we definitely have conflict – like all the time – but we have resolution. We just keep it moving, you know.”

The Real Housewives of New York City Season 13 premieres Tuesday, May 4 at 9/8c on Bravo.