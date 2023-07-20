RHONY newbie Ubah Hassan says she has ‘no business’ being on the show

If you watched Episode 1 of Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New York City, you know that Ubah Hassan is slightly different from the others.

When talking to Erin Lichy, she revealed that she’s not interested in drinking things like celery juice because she wants to keep her food as long as possible and enjoy it.

Later, at Jenna Lyons’ apartment, she doesn’t seem to understand some of the drama or why it’s such a big deal.

In our opinion, these factors are quickly making Ubah a fan-favorite on the show, and she knows she’s different too.

She revealed to Hollywood Life that she never imagined she would be on the show and wasn’t sure if she belonged.

“I don’t have a plant in my house. I have no business being a Real Housewife of New York,” Ubah joked. “[But] here I am.”

Where is Ubah Hassan from?

Ubah is a Somalian model from Kenya. She fled the country as a child with her dad and brother, and they moved to Canada, where a modeling agency eventually signed her.

She relocated to New York with very little cash and got to work, eventually earning her apple.

“I came to New York with $150. I couldn’t afford a piece of steak,” Ubah told Hollywood Life.

“I hope people will be like, ‘If she did it, I can do it.’ And it doesn’t have to be this. It can be anything,” she said. “It could be that job that you want. That promotion. You’re afraid to go to your boss and say, ‘I deserve this.’ As long as you work hard you deserve anything that comes your way.”

Ubah Hassan dishes on RHONY drama

Of course, it wouldn’t be a Real Housewives interview if the drama wasn’t discussed, and Ubah was ready to dish.

“Erin [Lichy] started the most drama and Brynn [Whitfield] finished,” Ubah said. “Brynn just submerged herself into anything. If Sai [De Silva] is yelling at Jessel [Taank], Brynn will be a teacher. Brynn will be a judge. The other day I was like, ‘Shut up Judge Judy.’ We are like literally sisters. But at the end of the day, [we’re like], ‘Do you wanna go eat? Do you like this outfit?'”

So far, this appears to be true. We’ve witnessed one “major” disagreement so far — and we use the word major very lightly.

Erin came off as the start of some drama when she was upset that Brynn and Sai ditched her dinner plans to go elsewhere, but Brynn and Erin were able to work out their differences for the time being.

This is only the beginning; we can’t wait to see what other drama is coming this season!

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo and is available the next day on Peacock.