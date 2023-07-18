RHONY newbie Erin Lichy and her husband have an ‘agreement’ that will raise eyebrows

Erin Lichy and her husband, Abraham Lichy, have one agreement in their marriage that keeps things from going dull.

After all, it’s hard to have a boring marriage if you’re allowed to flirt with others, right?

That’s how Erin and Abraham keep things spiced up in their marriage — they allow each other to flirt with others.

“My husband and I have an agreement that going out and flirting a little bit is OK. Like, it’s OK to have silly banter, a little flirtation,” Erin told Page Six.

The RHONY newbie added that it’s “generally” okay to flirt because they have a “very, very confident” relationship.

“We feel very secure, he’s my best friend, we love each other deeply, but we’re also very very close, so anything that goes on, we’re talking about it, it’s not like a private thing.”

RHONY’s Erin Lichy and her husband have fun with flirting

She added to the spice of their relationship by noting that this flirting rule allows for some fun.

Apparently, Abraham “loves to tell her” when “girls give him eyes” when he’s out and about, and they love to banter with each other over it.

However, she doesn’t want him to “get a big head” from all the attention, especially now that he’s in the ranking for one of the hottest Real Housewives husbands.

“People are like starting to come up to me and be like, ‘He’s so cute I love him!'” Erin says of her husband.

Even her co-stars agree that Abe has it going on, so maybe we’ll get some fun flirtationship drama throughout the season.

Flirty co-star Brynn Whitfield discusses ‘hottest’ husbands

Brynn Whitfield made her debut as the flirtiest one of the Housewives this season, and it doesn’t look like that’s going to stop anytime soon. But don’t get on her bad side, she might become your stepmom.

“Our house husbands are the hottest,” Brynn confessed. “All the boys are fire, they make that money, they’re young, they’re fun. I like hanging out with them a little too much.”

Hopefully, everyone is okay with a little flirting or the need to put Brynn in her place if she steps out because she might just go after some of these hot house husbands.

In fact, Erin even teased that Brynn got a little too flirty with Abe at a house party, so things could go downhill from there. The girls already have a rocky start after Brynn ditched dinner with the rest of the girls, so we’ll see if Erin and Brynn can work it out as the season goes on.

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo and is available on Peacock the next day.