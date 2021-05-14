RHONY newbie Bershan Shaw says Shaq hit on her, she’s currently single and looking

RHONY star Bershan Shaw revealed if Shaquille O’Neal ever hit on her and other secrets in a new YouTube video. Pic credit: @bershanshaw/Instagram

Real Housewives of New York City newbie Bershan Shaw spilled that basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal hit on her. She also said she is currently single and looking for love in a conversation with Domenick Nati.

Domenick asked Bershan if she was dating anyone at the moment.

“The answer is no. The answer is I am looking, and can you hook me up Dom?” she laughed in response to his question.

“Did Shaq try to hit you up?” the host asked, referring to the legendary Los Angeles Lakers player who would go on to achieve a doctorate in education in 2012 from Barry University.

“Yes he did try to hit me up in a club once,” Bershan admitted.

“It was a long, long time ago. It was a number and a drink and that’s it.”

Bershan addressed the timely topics that would be covered on RHONY this season

Bershan addressed the topic of race and how it would be handled this season. She stated that in 2021, you cannot do a show which doesn’t address that timely topic as well as the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s a lot of laughter, craziness, and diversity,” the reality star said of this current season of The Real Housewives of New York City.

Bershan spoke of the Black Lives Matter movement and shared that this topic has touched her personally. She explained that her brother was reportedly once beaten by police officers when the family lived in Washington D.C. That is the city where she originally hails from.

She shared other set secrets from the show

Bershan was taken aback after Domenick asked which cast member was the biggest drinker of all the New York housewives.

Bershan laughed and said Luann de Lesseps and Leah McSweeney aren’t drinking this season but no one is a “drunk” she quipped.

“I think we like to have fun, I think we are entertaining, I think we are social. It’s New York City. You go out, you have one or two drinks. No one’s having 15 drinks, no one’s on the floor,” she admitted.

She also addressed claims that Heather Thomson said she was “assaulted” by the RHONY cast upon her return to the show. He asked Bershan if she had heard about her claims.

“I have heard about that rumor. She said she was assaulted?” she asked.

Bershan continued, “I met Heather and I loved her. You know she said it was really, really tough. I don’t know why she thought it was so tough because she’s been on before. I think there are two sides to every story.”

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.