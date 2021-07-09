RHONY: Leah McSweeney claps back at people bashing the show over race conversations

Leah McSweeney has a message for RHONY critics. Pic credit: Bravo

Real Housewives of New York star Leah McSweeney is lashing out at critics for bashing the show and threatening to stop watching. There has been a lot of complaints from fans about Season 13 being boring and many people are blaming newbie Eboni K.Williams for her ongoing conversations about race.

However, Leah Sweeney is calling out the viewers for their hypocrisy. After asking for diversity over the years and finally getting their first Black Housewife on the franchise, people are now saying that they’re tired of the race conversations and Leah had something to say about that!

Leah McSweeney lashes out at RHONY critics

The Real Housewives of New York star is not too pleased with the criticism that the show has been receiving this season and she recently shared a post commenting on the backlash.

Leah posted a few photos from the latest episode of the show and she had a message for the critics.

“More photos from last night’s episode ps. I see all you bravo fan accounts that were bashing bravo for not having a diverse NYC cast but now mad that race is being discussed. Hard conversations are being had and none of us are doing it perfectly. That includes ALL of us. But we are doing it,” wrote Leah.

The message garnered a lot of support from her fellow Housewives and other Bravolebrities including Real Housewives of Dallas newbie Tiffany Moon– who left fire emojis under the post while RHONY star Eboni K.Willimas responded, “Say that sis.”

Leah’s castmate Sonja Morgan also stood in solidarity with her friend adding, “Well said, not perfect but doing it.”

Ratings are plummeting for the Real Housewives of New York

The Real Housewives of New York star may have gotten support from her fellow Housewives, but she also got some more backlash as well with many people saying that there needs to be more variety and more fun as opposed to just conversations about politics and race.

“I like a healthy dialogue but DAMN! part of being black is that your dynamic, it’s not ALL you are…and Eboni just isn’t showing enough of who she really is…” wrote one commenter.

Another Instagram user wrote, “I don’t mind race being discussed but not EVERY EPISODE!”

Meanwhile, it seems as if Bravo viewers have remained true to their word and have indeed taken a break from the show, as ratings have reportedly taken a dip based on the latest reports. According to the Twitter page @RatingsBravo, the Real Housewives of New York only had 764,000 live viewers during the latest episode of the show, which is reportedly a record low for the franchise.

The Real Housewives of New York airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.