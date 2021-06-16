RHONY: Heather Thomson explains herself after agreeing with a comment calling Eboni K. Williams a race-baiter

Heather Thomson explains comment about Eboni K. Williams. Pic credit: Bravo

Heather Thomson had a lot of explaining to do after her comments on social media about Real Housewives of New York castmate Eboni K. Williams. And that’s exactly what she did during her recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen when the topic was brought up.

Heather made a short return to RHONY this season, but her experience has been less than pleasant and it’s not clear where she currently stands with her castmates. Upon her arrival in The Hamptons, she was confronted about some rude comments she had made about Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan on a podcast.

But after clearing things up with Sonja and Luann, Heather then had an altercation with Leah McSweeney and later there was a misunderstanding between her and Eboni K. Willaims.

Some viewers of the show have been bashing Eboni for having conversations about race and in one instant Heather agreed with a comment calling the new Housewife a race-baiter. However, the Yummi Tummi creator is setting the record straight on that and she recently explained that it was all one big misunderstanding.

Heather Thomson says race-baiter comment was a mistake

The Real Housewives of New York star was a guest on WWHL last night and it’s not surprising that the race-baiter comment was brought up.

During her stint on the show, Andy Cohen threw out a fan question about the situation. “There was something on Instagram where you commented on something related to Eboni being a race-baiter, talk to me about that,” he said.

“It was a total mistake, it was a comment moving too quickly, responding to one Instagram comment– we responded to the wrong one,” noted Heather. After she wrote the word “agreed” under a comment about Eboni, the 51-year-old continued to explain. “It didn’t even make sense if you read it cause I’m not taking that class. It was supposed to be commenting on something else so it was an error that we immediately deleted and fixed and it is not my sentiment.”

Heather Thomson has apologized to Eboni K.Williams

During her chat with Andy Cohen, he asked the former Housewife if she had a conversation with Eboni after the mixup on Instagram.

Heather revealed, “We did speak at length and I did apologize for her thinking that or that error.”

Andy also wanted to know what was the tenor of the conversation when the two women spoke over the weekend and Heather noted that it was good and things are fine between her and Eboni.

“So nice and wonderful and beautiful, I mean what I was hoping for on the show,” Heather confessed.

The Real Housewives of New York airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.