Carole Radziwill explains what cemented the end of her friendship with Bethenny Frankel

Carole Radziwill says friendship with Bethenny Frankel was one-sided. Pic credit:Bravo

Carole Radziwill forged a tight friendship with Bethenny Frankel during their time together on The Real Housewives of New York.

However, towards the end of Carole’s stint on the show, we witnessed their relationship’s slow demise.

Their falling out made things very uncomfortable for their fellow RHONY cast members.

Sign up for our newsletter!

But fans were left confused about the cause of the rift as the two women didn’t quite explain where things went wrong.

Well, now Carole is sharing more details about what really ended her friendship with the OG.

What caused the end of Carole and Bethenny Frankel’s friendship?

The Real Housewives of New York alum reflected on her friendship with Bethenny, years after their friendship ended.

Carole is finally sharing what was the final straw for her.

Bravo Insider Exclusive caught up with the 57-year-old for their Life After Bravo feature, and she revealed quite a bit.

While fans were confused about why the two women had a falling out, Carole certainly wasn’t.

“I wasn’t confused at all about why…our friendship blew up,” admitted the former RHONY star. “We had had some kinda difficult boundary kind of conversations over the summer. And when you try to make boundaries, some people…they’re not down with that.”

The Bravo alum continued, “So maybe she saw it as more of a, you know, attack against her.”

Carole Radziwill says friendship with Bethenny Frankel was one-sided

The Real Housewives of New York alum continued to explain what went wrong in her once close friendship with Bethenny Frankel.

She claimed that setting boundaries in their relationship did not sit well with the Skinny Girl founder.

However, Carole noted she needed to make changes in their relationship because, “It was too much Bethenny, not enough Carole in that friendship.”

“You know, but there were definitely things that she did that any girl, any friend would have been like…very upset by,” explained Carole.

“I let a lot of things roll,” she continued. “And unfortunately, when you do that on a show like that — you let things roll — and then…the audience is like ‘oh she’s not upset about that it must not have been a big deal.’ But it’s like, well, you know, it was. It was a big deal.”

During her chat with Bravo, the journalist and author expressed that after her experience with Bethenny, she had to evaluate how she approaches her friendships.

“I will say now I’m much more careful about who I spend time with,” commented Carole.

The Real Housewives of New York City is currently on hiatus on Bravo.