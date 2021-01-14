RHONY alum Heather Thomson talks Dorinda Medley’s departure, says ‘I’m happy that she gets a break’

When The Real Housewives of New York City returns later this year, there will be some new faces added to the mix.

But, fans will also be missing some familiar faces as well.

Socialite Tinsley Mortimer quit the show mid-season to live out her fairytale life in Chicago.

And, Dorinda Medley is no longer a part of the cast either after a very rough Season 12.

Medley’s anger towards Tinsley came off as bullying to many of the viewers, and by the end of the season, fans were at their wits end with Dorinda.

Soon after the reunion aired, however, news hit the blogs that the 56-year-old had gotten her walking papers from the network.

Now RHONY alum Heather Thomson is sharing her views on Dorinda’s departure from the show and she thinks it’s a good thing.

Heather says Dorinda has a big heart

During a recent interview on Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef, The Real Housewives of New York alum dished about the show.

And when talks turned to her friend Dorinda Medley, she had quite a bit to say as well.

The Yummie founder has been friends with Medley for quite some time.

And Thomson– who spent three seasons with the franchise– confessed to having her own share of problems with the opinionated Housewife while they were both cast members on the show.

“We had our differences, you know what I mean? said Heather. “We definitely had our differences on the show and you know, we worked them out.”

She added, “We worked them out, you know, as friends do…”

Heather is happy that Dorinda is taking a break

During her chat on the podcast, the former Real Housewives of New York cast member was asked if Dorinda’s departure caught her by surprise.

“You know, I’m happy for her that she’s gone. Do you know what I mean?” responded Heather.

The entrepreneur noted that she did not watch Dorinda’s last season on RHONY, but professed that, “A pause is good for anybody.”

The 50-year-old also shared that during a recent podcast conversation with Dorinda the Bravo alum admitted that she had to stop her social calendar while she was filming the reality show because it consumed so much of her time.

“And so it does become all-consuming and that toxicity and that negative energy, and having to defend yourself or be sure to get your line in, it’s a lot,” remarked Heather. “So I think I’m happy that she gets a break.”

The Real Housewives of New York City is currently on hiatus on Bravo.