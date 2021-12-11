RHONY alum Dorinda Medley has a new man — Here’s what we know

The Real Housewives of New York alum Dorinda Medley is back on the dating scene and shares how she hilariously met her new man. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of New York alum Dorinda Medley has thrown herself back into the dating scene.

In fact, there is one man that Dorinda has seen three times already, and they’re already planning their fourth date.

Dorinda dished on her dating life during an interview on Jeff Lewis’ Sirius XM show.

How did Dorinda meet her new man?

Dorinda has a hilarious story, explaining how she and her new man accidentally met.

“I was at Omar’s [restaurant in NYC], and I was sitting having dinner — quite a big dinner — and he sat at the [table] thinking it was his dinner, but it wasn’t his dinner, and he said, ‘Oh, my God, I’m at the wrong dinner table,’” she divulged.

Dorinda revealed that rather than return to his table, he stayed and chatted with the former RHONY star. Dorinda gave him her number and was pleasantly surprised when he rang her.

Now, the two are preparing for their fourth date but still plan on taking things slowly.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Jeff asked if he had seen Dorinda’s naughty bits yet and he was impressed when Dorinda said her new man hadn’t.

She joked, “I start with the ankle, and we’re kind of maybe at the mid-thigh, but I don’t know, that’s only if I wear a dress.”

Even though things seem to be going smoothly with this new man, Dorinda still plans on keeping an open mind.

“I don’t know about him yet,” she shared. “I’ve got to get to know the person. I’ve got to get some foundation laid. Why am I gonna waste my time?”

However, since she decided to continue seeing him, it seems he isn’t quite a waste of her time and he may be the one after all.

Dorinda didn’t disclose the mystery man’s name but if they continue to grow closer, she may eventually reveal his identity.

Dorinda Medley’s dating history

When Dorinda first appeared on RHONY, she began dating John Mahdessian. While Dorinda seemed happy with him, her friends weren’t necessarily impressed. They felt he was creepy and that she could do better.

The relationship lasted for seven years before they called it quits in 2019, during Dorinda’s last season on RHONY.

Before John, Dorinda was married to the love of her life, Richard Medley. The pair got married in 2005 but unfortunately, Richard passed away in 2011 from liver failure.

Dorina’s first marriage was to Ralph Lynch, her daughter Hannah’s birth father.

Dorinda seems to be striving to find happiness in her love life once again.

Those who miss seeing Dorinda on their screens can expect to see her on Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 2.

The Real Housewives of New York is currently on hiatus on Bravo.