RHONY alum Bethenny Frankel reveals she was ‘pretty lucky’ after meeting fiance Paul Bernon on a dating app

Former Real Housewives of New York star Bethenny Frankel revealed she was “pretty lucky” after meeting fiance Paul Bernon on a dating app.

The businesswoman was not looking for another marriage when she signed up for the app in an attempt to meet new people after her tempestuous divorce from second husband Jason Hoppy.

However when they met, she knew that he was the one the day after their first date.

Bethenny revealed to People Magazine that Paul loves her for her and “knows what he’s taken on” in a relationship with the Skinnygirl founder and mother of 11-year-old Brynn.

She appreciates that Paul understands that her big personality and outspoken nature have made her legendary in the Real Housewives franchise and what continues to drive the brand that fans loved upon her Bravo television debut 10 years ago.

Here’s why Bethenny believes she is so lucky to have found Paul and why love is even better as a mature woman.

She said from the start, their relationship has been “a fairy tale”

Bethenny said to People; “We met on a dating app.”

“I was pretty lucky when I walked in and saw him. He had a twinkle. He came as advertised — better than advertised. He overshot the mark.”

She admitted that the next day, Paul sent her beautiful flowers and she thought he could be the one she was looking for.

“It was fairytale-ish, which seems ridiculous when you’re older, but it felt like that. I’d been through hell in my love life. He gets me. He says it’s like being in a relationship with Gilda Radner,” she explained.

Paul and Bethenny kept their engagement quiet for a month before the news went public

Paul and Bethenny kept their engagement quiet as well as many of its details since the news was announced in March.

“It was intimate,” she the Big Shot with Bethanny host shared.

“Just the two of us, on an island off of Florida. No makeup, no manicure, no ring photos. It was very simple and beautiful.”

She said that she and Paul had a secret bubble with their children about the news. Paul has two children from a previous marriage.

“It’s like if a tree falls in the forest and no one is there, did it happen? Well, the tree fell,” she quipped of her engagement news, saying that it felt like a strange thing to announce the news, calling it “counter-intuitive.”

The Big Shot with Bethenny is available to stream on HBO Max.