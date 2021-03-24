Videos The Bachelor 90 Day Fiance Real Housewives Teen Mom Duggars Big Brother MAFS Sister Wives Below Deck Jersey Shore LPBW Selling Sunset Survivor The Challenge The Voice
Bethenny Frankel flaunts dazzling ring after she finalizes Jason Hoppy divorce, engaged to Paul Bernon


Bethenny Frankel on Watch What Happens Live
Bethenny Frankel surprised her fans by not only reuniting with Paul Bernon but getting engaged to him too. Pic credit: Bravo

Former Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel is flaunting a dazzling diamond ring after finalizing her divorce from Jason Hoppy. The reality television star is engaged to Paul Bernon, a film producer and real estate developer. 

Bethenny, 50, wore her new sparkler during a trip to Florida the weekend of March 20.

In 2019, Bethenny spoke about her future husband to People Magazine after the couple had been dating for one year.

She said, “He’s a good person who I love. I don’t know if it’s a yin to my yang, but he’s really relaxed, he’s mellow and he’s very, very funny.”

Bethenny was previously married to Jason Hoppy. The couple wed in March 2010 and welcomed their daughter, Bryn, that May. Two years later, the couple announced their separation.

Jason and Bethenny were not formally divorced until a judge signed off on their paperwork order on January 20 of this year.

What a ring!

Bethenny Frankel shows off engagement ring.
Bethenny Frankel showed off a huge diamond engagement ring on a Florida beach. Pic credit: Backgrid

Bethenny showed off her massive sparkler while splashing in the blue waters of a Florida beach.

The gorgeous brunette wore a tiny light blue bikini as she showed off her massive diamond ring.

The bauble appears to be an emerald cut diamond.

Bethenny Frankel swims in the ocean with her huge new engagement ring
Bethenny Frankel enjoys a swim with her huge new ring. Pic credit: Backgrid

People Magazine spoke to Diamond expert Mike Fried, CEO of The Diamond Pro, who claimed that the center stone of Bethenny’s ring appears to be around 15-carats. It is flanked on each side by trapezoid-shaped side stones.

“The value should definitely top $1 million,” the expert claimed. “With its stunning size and exquisite style, Bethenny’s ring is a nod to her relationship with Paul Bernon and their future together.”

Who is Paul Bernon?

Paul Bernon, 43, is a real estate developer and a film producer.

His company Burn Later Productions has produced the films 2013’s Drinking Buddies, which starred Olivia Wilde and Anna Kendrick, as well as the 2013 documentary Best Kept Secret.

He and Bethenny were first spotted together during a trip to Boston, where he currently resides, in late 2018. The couple stepped out just about two months after Bethenny’s on-again, off-again boyfriend Dennis Shields unexpectedly passed away.

Paul and Bethenny dated for almost two years before ending their relationship in the Fall of 2020. They reportedly reunited in January and have been together ever since.

Paul is a father of two children with ex-wife Ashley Bernon, said Us Weekly.

The Real Housewives of New York is currently on hiatus.

Lucille Barilla
Latest posts by Lucille Barilla (see all)


