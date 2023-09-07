RHONJ’s Teresa Giudice slammed for daughters’ wardrobe as they head back to school

Teresa Giudice loves her daughters — there’s no doubt about that.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared Milania and Audriana Giudice’s first day of school photos, and they didn’t exactly hit the mark.

Both girls were trendy with their crop tops. Milania leaned on her sporty fashion, while Audriana went with ripped jeans.

Despite the girls starting new school years, the comment section couldn’t hold back their questions about why they were dressed like that.

This isn’t the first time Teresa has caught heat for how she allows her children to dress. She doesn’t seem to care, though.

She is proud of her daughters, and that’s all that matters to her.

Teresa Giudice called out for how Milania and Audriana dress

On Instagram, Teresa Giudice shared back-to-school snaps of her daughters, Milania and Audriana.

She (or someone else) wrote, “My Beautiful Daughters back to school. Milania cannot believe ypu are a senior and my baby Audriana cannot believe you are going to be a freshman in high school. So proud of both of you. Reach for the stars ✨ in everything you both do in life. Love you both so much more than I can say. Have the best school year ever ❤️❤️.”

The comment section lit up with criticism over what the Giudice girls wore.

One said, “They look cute but don’t they have school dress codes in jersey? My girl would be sent home in 2 seconds.”

Another wrote, “Is this what kids wear to school in America? Genuinely curious as in Australia you would absolutely not see this.”

Someone else wondered who took the pictures as Teresa was recently in Switzerland with her husband, Luis Ruelas.

Followers were curious about the girls’ wardrobes. Pic credit: @teresagiudice/Instagram

Teresa Giudice is still feuding with Melissa and Joe Gorga

Despite The Real Housewives of New Jersey cameras rolling, Teresa Giudice, Melissa, and Joe Gorga have not mended fences.

They have attended events together, most recently Dolores Catania’s charity ballgame, but have not spoken. Teresa has stayed close to Jennifer Aydin. However, Melissa and Joe reportedly made up with Bill Aydin, which could complicate things, especially after what he said about Jennifer.

There was a three-month hiatus following the reunion last season. Things appear to have calmed down, but new feuds are brewing. With a newbie in the mix, seeing where the cards fall will be interesting.

Filming is supposed to continue through Thanksgiving, and as the weeks go on, the drama is expected to heighten.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus but is expected to return in Spring 2024 to Bravo.