RHONJ fans think Teresa Giudice is using a ‘ghostwriter’ for her posts

The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans can be so shady, and this time, they’re aiming at Teresa Giudice.

The OG shared a post with her husband, Luis Ruelas, and included a lovely caption about their time spent in Switzerland.

However, after sharing the message online, people instantly aired their suspicions because the wording didn’t sound like Teresa’s.

Some people accused her of using a “ghostwriter,” while one critic claimed the caption seemed too “literate” to have been written by her.

So far, she hasn’t addressed the accusations but is probably too busy enjoying her getaway.

Filming is still ongoing for Season 14 of RHONJ, but Teresa and Luis zipped off for a few days to spend some time in the Swiss Alps.

As usual, they’ve been sharing photos and videos of what was meant to be a work trip for Luis, but the lovebirds carved out some alone time for themselves.

Teresa Giudice accused of using a ghostwriter on Instagram

The accusations started after Teresa posted a video on Instagram that showed her and Luis having fun in Switzerland.

However, the eloquently worded caption made people do a double take and aired doubt that the mom of four was the person behind the keyboard.

“Last night’s dinner with my amazing husband was a magical blend of romance, cuteness, and pure love,” said Teresa. “Bundled up in big coats, we embraced the chilly Swiss evening and created memories to last a lifetime.”

“Supporting him on his work trip in this breathtaking country fills my heart with joy. Grateful for these precious moments together. ❤️🇨🇭,” she added.

The post was instantly scrutinized, and one Instagram user said, “Oh please. Who is writing these posts of yours? It’s not you that’s for sure 😂.”

“Ghost writer for sure! Her vocabulary is not that big!” reasoned someone else.

Pic credit: @teresagiudice/Instagram

RHONJ fans troll Teresa Giudice for her eloquent Instagram post

Teresa’s post garnered a lot of other comments from people who doubted that she wrote the caption.

“There’s absolutely no way that you wrote this.🙄,” exclaimed one commenter

“Omg she did not write this. Much to literate!” reiterated someone else.

One shady RHONJ fan said, “Haha. She can’t even spell half these words let alone think of them on her own.”

Someone else asked, “Who is pretending to be Teresa???? This is above 7th grammar and speech.”

Pic credit: @teresagiudice/Instagram

Do you think Teresa had some help with that post? Sound off in the comments.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.