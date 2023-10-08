RHONJ viewers call out Dolores Catania for getting ‘too skinny’

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dolores Catania has been working on herself since Season 13 of the Bravo show filmed.

She has admitted to using Ozempic to aid in weight loss, but some followers are concerned she is “too skinny” now.

Dolores has shared some looks from events she has attended, and one in particular caught the eye of followers.

Many expressed concern for the RHONJ star, but she didn’t seem bothered by the comments.

On Instagram, Dolores Catania shared a few photos of herself highlighting her recent weight loss.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox.

She captioned the post, “they can steal your recipe but the sauce won’t taste the same 🤫”

There was also a cc for Kim Kardashian.

Dolores Catania has followers concerned

The comment section lit up with comments about Dolores Catania’s new look.

One follower wrote, “Are you starving yourself?”

Another worried about her being “too skinny,” saying, “You look amazing but I like a little bit of more meat on you. You look too skinny you look amazing and I love you but stop every man loves a little bit of thickness on him.”

Someone else accused Dolores of being “too obsessed” with her looks and changing too much because of plastic surgery.

Dolores Catania has followers concerned about her. Pic credit: @dolorescatania/Instagram

Dolores Catania continues to play Switzerland on RHONJ

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14 is currently filming, and there has been plenty of drama.

Dolores Catania isn’t big on drama, so she typically remains Switzerland regarding things between Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga.

However, it will be interesting to see where she stands regarding what happened between Jennifer Aydin and Danielle Cabral. The ladies were paused from filming after an altercation drew blood from Danielle but went back to work shortly after the incident.

Most recently, Dolores attended a live taping of Teresa’s podcast alongside Jennifer, Jackie Golschneider, and Jennifer Fessler. The cast seems divided down the middle, with Dolores one of the only women who will attend events from both sides.

The RHONJ star has been living her best life with Paulie while sharing her updated weight loss progress. She doesn’t appear concerned that her followers are worried. Dolores has been honest about using Ozempic, admitting it on an episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Dolores hasn’t responded to the concern, and she likely won’t.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.