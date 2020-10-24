RHONJ star Teresa Giudice wears mask during gym workout amidst backlash for no-mask party

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice posted a video on Instagram of herself working out at the gym while wearing a mask.

Teresa posted the video on Instagram amidst backlash for not requiring guests to wear masks during her daughter’s sixteenth birthday party in New York City. The festivities were held on Oct. 4 at the Dream Downtown hotel.

The RHONJ star hosted the party for her sixteen-year-old daughter, Gabriella. Teresa was criticized after she posted a video of more than a dozen guests singing happy birthday while not wearing masks or implementing social distancing.

Footage of the birthday party was later deleted after followers commented that the guests were not wearing face coverings.

Teresa shows off a favorite workout

The workout video was posted Oct. 23 and it shows Teresa sporting a baby-pink face mask, a charcoal sports bra and baby-pink leggings as she performs rope pulls.

Teresa captioned the video, “My favorite body part to work is my back. Rope pulls with @patricevfitpro 😷 @pqswim,” wrote the pretty in pink mom of four.

Fans want Teresa’s workout leggings

Also noticed in the video footage were Teresa’s stylish baby-pink leggings. The comments were flooded with fans wanting to know where they could buy the RHONJ star’s workout attire.

One follower wrote, “Where can I get those leggings💖?”

“Yes! Please share where you got those cute leggings from,” wrote another.

“Where do I get those workout pants?? Looking great Tre!”

Another follower said that she had some leggings just like Teresa’s. “Amazon girl! Search honeycomb leggings,” she concluded.

Other followers were more concerned about Teresa’s form while she worked out other than her attire.

Shahs of Sunset star Mercedes Javid commented, “Perfect form.” Another follower had some workout tips for the fit reality star.

“Theresa, stand straight with a slight bend vs. bending over for more pull range. It will help you 2x each pull down,” said the fan.

“Was thinking the same thing,” wrote another.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.