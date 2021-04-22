RHONJ star Margaret Josephs compares reunions to hemorrhoids in cheeky post

Margaret Josephs called reunions “a pain in the a**” in a hilarious Instagram caption. Pic credit: Bravo

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Margaret Josephs called reunion shows “a pain in the a**” in a cheeky Instagram post where she was glammed up and ready to spill secrets alongside her fellow Bravo stars.

In a caption that accompanied an Instagram photo where she looked glamorous, Margaret wrote, “Reunions are like hemorrhoids. They are a pain in the a** and you are so happy when they are over.”

She then thanked her “amazing team” for always showing up and making this PIA Reunion ready!!!”

Margaret showed off an old Hollywood look including a chic blown out bob hairstyle with a deep side part.

She donned an ivory-colored, floor-length dress that she tagged as hailing from the Australian luxury brand Bronx and Banco.

The gown featured a daring, low-cut front, long sleeves that featured a wide arm that tapered into a tight cuff. The top flowed into a tightly fitted drop waist and skirt. Attached to that was a long bottom that swept the floor. Margaret’s tiny waist was cinched with a rhinestone belt buckle.

Margaret stunned alongside her fellow Housewives

The images were taken on a Bravo soundstage. Some were also taken behind-the-scenes.

Marge posed with her handsome husband, Joe Benigno, in a backstage area in a second snap. Joe looked as fabulous as his wife. He donned a white shirt topped with a black suit jacket and dark jeans as he accompanied his wife to the taping.

The third photograph was of the entire cast of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Margaret posed next to castmates Melissa Gorga, Jackie Goldschneider, Teresa Giudice, Dolores Catania, and Jennifer Aydin.

A fourth snap was a close-up shot of Margaret and Joe where her stunning makeup and jewelry could be seen quite clearly.

She donned drop earrings that had small open diamond squares.

On her neck, she wore one long, linked gold chain that was paired with a shorter version that held a rectangular-shaped gold pendant encrusted with diamonds.

RHONJ fans reacted to the post

Fans of the outspoken reality television star were quick to react to her post.

“Caption,” wrote one fan followed by laughing emoji.

“That is some vintage beauty! You look like a movie star!!” claimed a second Instagram user.

Margaret josephs fans reacted to her stunning look at the RHONJ reunion taping. Pic credit: @margaretjosephs/Instagram

“Gorgeous!!!!” exclaimed a third fan.

“Haha! I love you so much,” stated a fourth follower, who followed their remark with a laughing, heart and hands up series of emoji.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.