RHONJ star Gia Giudice reunites with Jacqueline Laurita for LA outing

Many familiar Jersey faces were in Los Angeles last night for the D’Amelio Footwear launch, and we spotted Gia Giudice and Jacqueline Laurita in the mix.

The duo posed for a cute photo, which was posted online, and they looked gorgeous in the stylish snap.

Jacqueline has been around since before Gia was even born, as she was best friends with Teresa Giudice before their debut on The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Unfortunately, the show turned out to be a detriment to their friendship, and they became bitter enemies, which lasted for years.

However, earlier this year, in a happy but unexpected turn of events, the former besties-turned-rivals ended their feud over a five-hour lunch in Las Vegas, where Jacqueline now resides.

Since the two OGs have been reunited and back in each other’s lives, it’s been smooth sailing, and seeing Gia all grown up and posing with Jacqueline gave us all the feels.

RHONJ star Gia Giudice and Jacqueline Laurita get glamorous in Los Angeles

The D’Amelio family had a blowout bash in Los Angeles, California, for their brand D’Amelio footwear.

They had a grand opening for their pop-up shop at the hotspot The Grove, and that’s where Gia Giudice linked up with Jacqueline.

The duo color-coordinated in chic black outfits, and even their brunette hairstyles looked similar, both rocking blonde highlights.

Jacqueline had a drink in one hand and her other arm around Gia, who smiled for the snap.

The mom of two posted a photo on her Instagram Story and tagged the 22-year-old, writing, “SUCH A CUTIE!”

Gia Giudice strikes a pose with Jacqueline in LA. Pic credit: @jaclaurita/Instagram

Meanwhile, Gia and Jacqueline were not the only RHONJ stars in attendance. It was a family affair as Gia’s stepdad, Luis Ruelas, and his eldest son were also there.

Luis Ruelas enjoys California, but where is Teresa Giudice?

Luis and Teresa are close friends of the D’Amelio family, so it’s not surprising that they snagged an invite to the event.

The Jersey businessman posted a video on Instagram showing all the fun they had during their time in LA. We spotted Gia in the mix once again, posing with her boyfriend Christian, her stepbrother Louie jr, and her stepdad.

Gia’s two youngest sisters just returned to school, so we understand why they weren’t in LA for the shindig. However, we didn’t see Teresa in any of the snaps either, and now we know why.

The RHONJ star was busy with Housewives duties, along with several other women from the other franchise. We spotted the mom of four with her BFF Jennifer Aydin, Dolores Catania, and RHOP star Ashley Darby at an event for RHOA alum Cynthia Bailey.

Jennifer posted several photos from their fun night out and wrote, “Stronger together! Congrats @cynthiabailey #Housewives #bravolebrities.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.