RHONJ star Dolores Catania crashes wedding, Venmos the couple a gift

Dolores Catania crashed the wedding of a New Jersey couple and Venmo’d them a $250 gift. Pic credit: Bravo/Tommy Garcia

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dolores Catania crashed a wedding in the Garden State and used Venmo to send a gift to the couple.

Dolores crashed the nuptials of TMZ cameraman Jeremy Kovacs at Liberty House on Sunday, arriving at the event at 8:30 p.m. and staying for one hour.

The reality television star was already at the venue, located in Liberty State Park in Jersey City, New Jersey, when she walked into the wedding of Jeremy and his wife Laura, who enjoyed a reception celebrating their happy day.

She apparently showed up solo to the reception and stood for a bit, mingling with the guests and taking photographs.

Dolores then sent the happy couple a $250 gift.

TMZ reported that Jeremy and Laura welcomed the reality star to their reception, posing for photographs with her before her exit.

Dolores is still waiting on a ring from longtime boyfriend David

Dolores is reportedly still waiting for an engagement ring from her longtime boyfriend David Principe.

The reality star has reportedly refused to move into David’s home until he seals the deal with a ring.

In an interview with Andy Cohen, Dolores said she had been single for 21 years. She said of David’s hesitancy, “for the five minutes I wanted to get engaged, you should have took it and ran.”

“I would have gotten engaged, I would have gotten married and I would have been an amazing wife,” she explained.

The couple began dating in 2017.

Dolores is still good friends with her ex

Dolores is reportedly still good friends with her ex-husband Frank. The couple shares two children together, Gabrielle, 25, and Frankie, 25. The couple has been divorced for over two decades but still remains extremely close.

“There wasn’t a lot of time to play games when you have two children involved who can get hurt by their parents fighting. After my divorce, I decided I was going to make the best of whatever family I had. So I put a lot of things — my frustration, my resentment — that would happen with any kind of infidelity in a relationship, aside,” said Dolores in an interview with Page Six.

“I made myself be the bigger person, which I, to this day, am very proud of — and it worked out for the best for everybody,” she said.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.