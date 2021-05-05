RHONJ spoiler: Dolores Catania confronts her castmates after they disrespected her relationship

Dolores Catania confronts her castmates about their comments. Pic credit:Bravo

Dolores Catania showed a side of her we rarely see on The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

The brunette beauty got so angry that she stormed out of a party attended by her castmates and other guests.

However, Dolores had good reason to be upset.

After being gifted a fabulous Porsche for her birthday by boyfriend David Principe, her friends put a damper on her happy moment.

They discussed the expensive gift at the party and claimed that David should have given her an engagement ring and not a car.

The women even took a poll to see who felt that the Porsche was a delay tactic by David to hold off on giving Dolores a ring.

Once Dolores caught wind of what was being said behind her back she was furious and left the party after giving her castmates a piece of her mind.

Dolores confronts her castmates for talking behind her back

In the upcoming episode of the Real Housewives of New Jersey, we will see the aftermath of the party.

Dolores confronted the group about talking behind her back during an outing for Jackie Goldschneider’s birthday.

Jennifer Aydin felt that the 50-year-old has every right to be upset.

“That was messed up,” noted Jennifer Aydin. “Honestly I was surprised that you didn’t get more mad at them.”

“I’m more upset that everybody took a poll,” responded Dolores. “It’s not nice.”

“So who raised their hand and who didn’t, ” she queried.

“Listen, I raised my hand because based on what you’ve told me in the past I thought that you wanted a ring,” confessed Jackie. “But I don’t think anyone was saying anything vindictive.”

In response, Dolores made it known that their behavior was unacceptable.

“Jackie it’s your birthday, I’m gonna speak nice to my friend but here’s the thing, my friends were there taking part in a conversation about me in front of a party with strangers,” said Dolores. “That’s not what true friends do, that’s all I’m gonna say.”

Dolores says RHONJ cast disrespected her relationship

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star had a bone to pick with her costars after their distasteful comments about her relationship.

Dolores recently made it known that she would not allow her friends to disrespect her relationship with David.

“The fact that they…talk about my relationship at a party in front of a bunch of people I don’t know with the chance that it could get back to somebody who I care about very much…I don’t appreciate the disrespect and I won’t allow it,” said the Jersey Housewife.

Check out the clip of Dolores confronting her castmates below then watch the full scene play out when Episode 12 airs.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.