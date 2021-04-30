RHONJ: Dolores Catania thinks castmates are disrespectful of her relationship, says ‘I won’t allow it’

Dolores Catania says Jersey cast are disrespectful of her relationship with David Principe. Pic credit:Bravo

Dolores Catania is upset with her castmates after their behavior on the latest episode of Real Housewives of New Jersey.

The women took what was meant to be a sweet gesture by her boyfriend, David Principe and turned it sour.

The cast has been complaining about David’s lack of commitment to the RHONJ star since he has still not proposed and when he gifted Dolores a brand new Porsche for her 50th birthday– instead of an engagement ring– the Jersey Housewives were not impressed.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Dolores dishes on the Porsche drama

Dolores was a guest on the Real Housewives of New Jersey After Show and she had quite a bit to say about her castmates’ behavior regarding her gift.

During the latest episode, the women expressed their annoyance that David got Dolores a car instead of a ring.

Dolores’s relationship became a hot topic at a party thrown by Michelle Pais.

And when the mom-of-two realized that her friends were talking about her and David behind her back she stormed out of the event.

“Apparently some people at the party were like ‘oh she should’ve gotten a ring instead.’ Well, David and I had already decided that that’s not where our relationship was,” noted the RHONJ star.

“You know, I’ve now cultivated this life that I’m very happy in,” continued Dolores. “First time in my life I have freedom, my kids are grown. So I’m like enjoying my new life, the guy buys me a Porsche for my 50th birthday, gives it to me early and everybody’s s**tting on it basically because they’re like, ‘Oh instead of getting a ring you got a Porsche,’ yeah thanks I’m happy with my Porsche.”

Dolores says castmates are disrespectful of her relationship with David

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star continued to air her grievance about her castmates’ behavior.

When Dolores found out that the women had even taken a poll about the Porsche versus engagement ring fiasco, she was furious.

“Who does this to a friend?” queried the 50-year-old during the After Show. “That’s catty bulls**t. That’s catty sophomoric bulls**t.”

She added, “The fact that they…talk about my relationship at a party in front of a bunch of people I don’t know with the chance that it could get back to somebody who I care about very much…I don’t appreciate the disrespect and I won’t allow it.”

Despite Dolores’s feelings about her costars’ actions, Melissa Gorga is sticking by her opinion.

“We didn’t mean it like wrong but… it does seem like a pretty big gift [as] opposed to the one you’re waiting for, and it was just obvious,” commented Melissa during the RHONJ After Show.

“We didn’t mean to like make her uncomfortable or judge her relationship but it was just one of those elephants in the room, where it was like it’s so obvious that there’s a car in play right now opposed to a ring,” added Melissa.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.