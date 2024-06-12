RHONJ Season 15 shakeup: Teresa Giudice among trio of housewives reportedly returning

With the future of The Real Housewives of New Jersey in doubt, rumors are starting to trickle out about what to expect on RHONJ Season 15.

According to Radar Online, producers are expected to revamp the show considerably, and just three cast members are safe from the chopping block.

The outlet reports that original star Teresa Giudice is expected to continue with the long-running Bravo series to return for her 15th season overall.

Giudice is the most popular cast member because she’s the only original star on the roster.

But Giudice has a certain amount of pull with producers. For example, the series went on an extended hiatus while she was incarcerated.

Producers know Giudice is a necessary cast member to keep around, even if she’s making waves with most other cast members.

Rachel Fuda is likely coming back

Surprisingly, Rachel Fuda is reportedly a lock to return for Season 15, marking her third season overall.

Fuda and her husband, John Fuda, have made their feud with Giudice a storyline this season. Without it, there’d be little drama.

But what may sway producers to keep Fuda around is that she films with Giudice and has had plenty of altercations on camera.

Cast members like Melissa Gorga and Margaret Josephs act like Giudice doesn’t exist when filming at the same event as her but seem to think talking about her throughout every scene will keep them on the show.

Dolores Catania will be forced to pick a side

Reportedly, Dolores Catania is the third person who is safe from firing. Catania is smart enough to film with every cast member and plays the middle ground.

That has understandably riled up many viewers over the years, but she’ll be forced to pick a definite side later this season because of an epic fight at Rails Steakhouse during the season finale.

The season has been cut short due to the fraught cast dynamic, and the traditional reunion has been canceled for the first time ever.

While ratings are on the downside, the numbers have risen recently, suggesting that more diehard fans are watching live.

That could help the show avoid a complete cast reboot, but with the show so unwatchable right now, it’s hard to tell what changes need to be made to secure its future.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo. Stream Seasons 1-14 on Peacock.