RHONJ Season 13 sneak peek: Melissa’s hurt feelings, Danielle calls out Rachel, and Ireland prep

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 has not been short on drama, that’s for sure.

In Episode 10, the cast headed to Ireland for a girls-only trip as well as to celebrate Teresa Giudice’s upcoming wedding to Luis “Louie” Ruelas.

However, before the women even stepped on a plane to Ireland, tensions mounted, and truth bombs were dropped.

The latest sneak peek released by Bravo revealed Danielle Cabral continuing to have issues with Rachel Fuda, Melissa Gorga’s feelings about Teresa’s bridesmaid situation, and Dolores Catania worrying about the trip.

RHONJ fans got a teaser that hints the trip was far from a good time ahead of the new episode.

It all kicked off with a revealing chat between Danielle, Melissa, and Jennifer Aydin, of all people.

Melissa clears the air

In the footage, Danielle had a pop-up shop for her Boujie Kidz line at the Envy By Melissa Gorga store. Things took an interesting turn when Jennifer arrived to support Danielle and stir the pot a little.

Jennifer wasted no time bringing up the fact she and Dolores are bridesmaids in Teresa’s wedding, asking out of concern if Melissa was okay. Melissa had no regrets about not being in the wedding, especially after Teresa extended her a pity bridesmaid invite.

However, that doesn’t mean Melissa wasn’t affected by it all. It turns out she does have hurt feelings over the situation.

“I’m just trying to put [aside] any hurt feelings that I have about being excluded from the wedding, or that my kids aren’t in the wedding, or that Dolores and Jennifer are in the wedding and I’m not,” Melissa expressed in a confessional.

Danielle vents about Rachel, and Dolores worries

Things shifted to Danielle and her ongoing drama with Rachel. Danielle called Rachel a rat and admitted she forgives but doesn’t forget. Jennifer sided with Danielle as they smack talk Rachel, making Melissa wonder what would happen on the Ireland vacay.

Since the trip was Dolores’ idea, she too worried that with this group of women, it wouldn’t be smooth sailing. In fact, Dolores had her boyfriend Paul “Paulie” Connell’s brother and sister-in-law give her tips so she could plan various activities to keep the women busy.

“Don’t think I am not worried about it,” Dolores stated via a confessional.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast headed to Ireland in Season 13 Episode 10, and if the sneak peek is any indication, viewers are in for yet another dramatic episode.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-13 are streaming on Peacock.