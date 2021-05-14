RHONJ reunion spoiler: Teresa Giudice calls out Jackie Goldschneider, says ‘she always uses the jail card’

Jackie Goldschneider and Teresa Giudice face-off at RHONJ reunion. Pic credit: Bravo

Teresa Giudice and Jackie Goldschneider will face-off at the Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion which airs next week.

The two women had a major confrontation early in the season after Teresa spread a rumor that Jackie’s husband, Evan, was cheating on her. But once Jackie caught wind of the allegations, she confronted the OG, and things turned sour.

After Teresa refused to admit that she made up the rumor, the third-season cast member fired back with an analogy about Teresa’s daughter Gia using drugs. That sent the mom-of-four into a tailspin, and their feud carried into much of the season until they finally called a truce.

Unfortunately, rewatching the show stirred up angry emotions once again, so both Jackie and Teresa went into the Season 11 reunion, ready for a face-off.

Teresa wanted Joe to defend her against Jackie’s comment

Teresa and Jackie had another confrontation during a trip to the Jersey shore, and the RHONJ star proclaimed that she was confident and Jackie was not.

When Jackie asked if she got her confidence in jail, the 48-year-old was furious, and she wasn’t too happy with brother Joe and sister-in-law Melissa Gorga for not sticking up for her when Jackie commented.

In a clip for the reunion a fan questioned what Teresa wanted Joe and Melissa to say since “all she [Jackie]really did was state a fact, you did indeed go to jail.”

“Okay tell me, what are you guys suppose to say? said Teresa to Joe and Melissa.

“Nothing,” responded Melissa. “To be honest that’s how I felt… she wasn’t throwing you under the bus.”

“You get mad at Jackie cause she says to you, ‘did you learn that in prison,’ and you flip the frig out, why? Why am I the bad guy?” questioned Joe.

“But it’s just the way you went about it,” retorted Teresa.

“I don’t understand how I went about it, what should I have done?” said Joe.

Teresa accuses Jackie of always using the jail card

During the interaction Teresa and Jackie soon started to go at each other.

“When Jackie said that yeah, why did she have to bring up the jail comment? Like her parents went to jail,” remarked the Real Housewives of New Jersey star.

“The fact is that no matter what I said at that point, you would’ve wanted somebody to yell at me because you wanted me iced out,” commented Jackie.

Teresa later admitted that bringing up her jail sting is sensitive for her.

“It is a sensitive thing because… I didn’t try to intentionally commit a crime. That’s why it’s very sensitive to me, and she always uses the jail card,” said Teresa while pointing at Jackie.

“I don’t always… we were having an argument where you were trying to imply that my husband is cheating on me. What part of that doesn’t warrant a comeback from me in a strong way?” countered Jackie.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion Part One airs Wednesday May 19 at 9/8c on Bravo.