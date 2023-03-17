Melissa Gorga kicked off St. Patrick’s Day with a slew of her most stylish green outfits.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star proved she can wear any color as she rocked some pieces from her store.

Melissa opted for two styles, the first being a tube-style crop top with thick straps and a cutout detail in the front.

The 43-year-old snapped a few selfies inside her Jersey store after trying on the fashionable top.

Her second outfit was in the same shade of green, but this time Melissa sported a figure-flattering strapless dress with cutouts in the front.

The images were posted on the Instagram page for Melissa’s brand Envy by MG, and they captioned the post, “@melissagorga Everyone is Irish on St. Patty’s 🍀LOVING our Green today ☘️ Both available now!! #envybymg #melissagorga #rhonj.”

The last time we saw Melissa in green was last year when she was filming her cast trip to Ireland, but that scene hasn’t played out just yet.

What has played out so far though, is Melissa’s family feud.

Melissa Gorga is in the middle of the family drama on RHONJ

We’re still waiting on the big rumor that is said to have cemented Melissa and Joe’s decision to skip Teresa Giudice’s wedding, but that’s still to come.

However, there’s plenty of other drama to focus on in the meantime.

So far, we’ve seen a slew of things that have contributed to the breakdown of Melissa and Joe’s relationship with Teresa. Both sides have slung accusations at each other, and things have gotten especially tricky with Teresa’s two eldest daughters now in the mix.

Gia and Gabriella Giudice called out their aunt and uncle on camera a few weeks ago for claiming they stepped in and were there for them when Teresa was away. Both girls have denied that, and Gia has gone a step further, bashing her uncle on social media.

After years of being bitter enemies with Gia’s dad Joe Giudice, her uncle ran into him while on vacation in the Bahamas.

The two men shared a nice moment that was captured on camera, but after Joe Gorga posted the video online, Gia took to the comments to call him an opportunist.

As if the adults didn’t have enough drama between them, now that the kids are so involved, things can only get worse.

Melissa Gorga stays calm with FOCL

With so much turmoil in her family, The Real Housewives of New Jersey star uses FOCL products to help keep her calm.

Melissa recently promoted the products on Instagram, holding a bottle of CBD fruit chews and drops in the photo.

“I love❤️ These @focl CBD fruit chews & drops are the perfect dose of chill!!! They work wonders! I take a couple of them at night and they just help me to sleep deeper!” she stated in the post.

The mom of three also noted that the products help you calm your mind, sleep deeper, concentrate longer, and recover faster.

FOCL is a wellness brand that uses ingredients from mother nature to create products that help you to feel, sleep, and perform better.

Aside from the CBD drops and fruit chews mentioned in Melissa’s post, their products also include topicals, such as their relief cream for pain, daily supplements, and CBD pet drops made with organic ingredients.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.