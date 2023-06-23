RHONJ: Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice both hoping to get their own spin-off shows?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is seemingly at a standstill as the higher-ups try to figure out a way forward.

Viewers are very demanding that the network fire either Teresa Giudice or Melissa Gorga, but is there another solution?

Rumors are now floating around that both women are hoping for their own spin-off show, which would mean that they would bid goodbye to RHONJ with a new focus on their own families.

Call me crazy, but I don’t see them both getting shows of their own. It would be one or the other.

One way forward is to keep Melissa on the franchise and give the OG Teresa a show that focuses on her husband, Luis Ruelas, and their blended family.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Teresa’s four girls have been on the show since the franchise started, and viewers have enjoyed watching them grow up. Furthermore, Teresa has her legion of Tre huggers who will no doubt follow her anywhere.

Teresa and Luis have already expressed interest in doing a spin-off show focused on their family, but we’ll have to wait and see how this pans out.

Are Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga hoping for spin-offs?

We already know it’s not a rumor that Teresa wants a spin-off because she has already admitted to that, but does Melissa want her show as well?

The 44-year-old recently responded to those claims after it was posted on Instagram.

The truth is that Melissa has no interest in branching off her on her own, and she made that clear while commenting on a post.

The @realityblurb shared a photo of Melissa and Teresa and wrote in the caption, “Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga Reportedly Want Their Own Spin-Off Shows Amid Their RHONJ Feud…”

However, Melissa quickly responded, “I actually don’t want a spin off- I like it where I am 💁🏻‍♀️.”

Pic credit: @realityblurb/Instagram

The original spin-off rumors were from an OK Magazine source who claimed Melissa was “not having fun anymore [on RHONJ], She’s given it her all for years and feels she can do it by herself with her family and break out on her own.”

Andy Cohen says he can imagine RHONJ without Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice

In the meantime, we are waiting to see what the network will do with RHONJ going forward but don’t think for a second that anyone is too popular to be fired.

Andy Cohen recently spoke with Us Weekly, and he was asked if he could imagine a scenario without either Melissa or Teresa.

His response was, “I can imagine anything.”

That simply means that if you thought your favorite Housewife was safe from firing, think again.

Meanwhile, which RHONJ star do you think deserves a spin-off show? Sound off in the comments.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.