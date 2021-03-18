RHONJ: Joe Gorga posts saucy response to wife Melissa’s bathing suit pic

Joe Gorga penned a saucy response to wife Melissa’s latest Instagram upload. Pic credit: Image Collect/AcePixs

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga shared two new bathing suit photos to her Instagram account but was likely surprised by the saucy response penned by her husband of 16 years.

Melissa looked lovely in a one-piece, peach-colored swimsuit.

The swimwear featured a low-cut top with cutaway sides. High-cut bottoms wrapped around her hips, elongated her torso and made her legs appear lean and toned.

Melissa sported a deep, dark tan in the photographs. Her long, dark tresses were fashioned into beachy waves which cascaded over her shoulders.

The stunning pics were accompanied by a caption where Melissa spoke of “vultures.” She wrote, “When the vultures come for you, you show them who’s boss.”

This was followed by the hashtag “girl bye.”

Melissa’s fans clicked the “like” button the snap over 68,000 times thus far. The reality star was likely surprised by Joe’s response, which was posted alongside the hundreds added by her 2.2 million social media followers.

Joe responds to Melissa’s photos

In the comment section of the snaps, Joe shared, “WOW! I’m a lucky guy,” followed by a big eyes emoji.

Fans agreed with Joe in his assessment of his wife’s latest photographs.

“You can’t comment on your own wife’s thirst trap pics,” joked one fan.

“She looks like she’s in her twenty’s she’s beautiful!” wrote a second follower.

“You sure are! Beautiful wife, children, family & friends! God Bless ya!!” a third wrote.

Several of Melissa’s fellow Bravo Housewives also added their compliments regarding the images. These included Dorit Kemsley, Dolores Catania, and Kenya Moore.

Melissa and Joe continue to work on their marriage

Melissa admitted that, although she and Joe share a deep love for one another, their relationship takes work.

She opened up about her relationship and family life to Us Weekly.

“Whoever said marriage is easy is a liar,” Melissa explained.

“Joe and I have a beautiful thing because we both always wanted the same things in life: a successful, healthy family and [we make] sure everyone around us is happy. Our kids are our life, and they are the reason we work so hard, try so hard and fight so hard for our marriage,” she concluded.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.