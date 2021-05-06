RHONJ: Joe Gorga eats his words about David Principe after being hospitalized in latest episode

Joe Gorga eats his words about David Principe after he took care of him in the hospital Pic credit: Bravo

Joe Gorga had a lot to say about Dolores Catania’s boyfriend, David Principe, during a recent episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

When the housewives were giving Dolores a hard time about David buying her a new car instead of an engagement ring, Joe chimed in to criticize David and accused Dolores of being a “broken woman.”

He also said that David couldn’t possibly be as busy as he says he is at the hospital.

It looks like karma may have caught up to Joe following last night’s episode.

Joe needed to be hospitalized after battling kidney stones, and David was the one who provided his care.

Joe is now eating his words, and has a whole new perspective on Dolores’s man.

While on The Real Housewives of New Jersey After Show, Joe shared how his entire opinion of David changed after he cared for him in the hospital.

Joe said, “Let me tell you something about Dr. David. This man…unbelievable. I’m telling you the way he took care of me, the way he made sure that I was taken care of, the way he followed up with me.”

He continued, “I know we always spoke about that the guy works a lot, but he works a lot because he really cares about people and he loves his job.”

Dolores mentioned how following his hospital visit, Joe told Dolores he finally understood what she saw in David and that he was a good guy.

Dolores reiterated that David just wanted to take care of Joe and even wanted to check on him after coming home. She said he is passionate about taking care of people, and that’s why he’s in the line of work he’s in.

David then walked in to the room Frank Catania was filming in and jumped on camera to ask Joe how he was feeling.

Joe told him he was feeling good, and he said, “You are amazing! You are amazing, you love what you do, and you’re an amazing doctor, and I mean that.”

Dolores said David ‘doesn’t take it well’ when the cast talks about their relationship

In a separate interview on The Real Housewives of New Jersey Aftershow, Dolores shared that David “doesn’t take it well” when the cast talks about their relationship.

She said, “David is not good with communicating. He’s an amazing doctor. He communicates very well at work…however in his personal life he lacks communication of his feelings,”

Despite others’ opinions of David, Dolores knows he is a good man and knows exactly what she signed up for when she started a serious relationship with him.

It looks like Joe’s recent health scare could have been just what the cast needed to better understand David and his passion for his career.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo