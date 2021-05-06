RHONJ: Dolores Catania says David Principe ‘doesn’t take it well’ when the cast talks about their relationship

Dolores Catania says David Principe is not happy with cast chatter about their relationship. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast has had a lot to say about Dolores Catania and her boyfriend David Principe, but how does the doctor feel about all the hoopla surrounding his relationship?

Well, David is less than thrilled that his name has been at the center of conversation among the group.

But it might be par for the course when you’re dating a Bravo Housewife.

RHONJ cast has a lot to say about Dolores and David

The Real Housewives of New Jersey women have been very vocal about Dolores and David.

We rarely get to see him on the show, and it seems the mom-of-two doesn’t see the busy doctor very often either.

Dolores has made it known several times that she enjoys the independence she gets from the relationship, but her RHONJ castmates are not buying that.

They think that Dolores wants to marry David, but it doesn’t seem as if he has any intention of proposing.

Last week, their chatter went into overdrive when David bought Dolores a brand new Porsche for her birthday.

But the sweet gesture quickly turned sour when the Jersey women proclaimed that the flashy gift was David’s way of delaying the process of buying an engagement ring.

Dolores has already given her castmates a piece of her mind for their constant comments on her relationship, but how does David feel about all this?

Dolores says David does not take it well

Dolores opened up about David Principe during her recent appearance on the Real Housewives of New Jersey After Show, and since we haven’t gotten a chance to hear from the man in the middle of the controversy, Dolores spoke up on his behalf.

In last night’s episode, David didn’t say much when he found out what the RHONJ cast had to say about his relationship,but as it turns out, David is not too happy about it.

“He doesn’t take it well,” admitted Dolores.

“David is not good with communicating. He’s an amazing doctor. He communicates very well at work…however in his personal life he lacks communication of his feelings.”

Dolores’ ex-husband, Frank Catania, has also grown very close to David over the years, and he agreed that the doctor is a hard one to read.

“Listen I have an incredible relationship with David alright, but David’s not the type of person who relays his emotions and feelings…He’s a great guy but David sometimes is hard to read,” explained Frank.

Despite the fact that David doesn’t wear his heart on his sleeve, Dolores shared that she’s fine with that.

“You know what, I get it, I’ve known that about him for a very long time, I just, I’ve chosen to stay in this relationship,” noted the RHONJ star.

Do you think David should be upset about the cast’s comments on his relationship?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.