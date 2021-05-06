RHONJ: Jennifer Aydin says Dolores Catania getting mad at her is a ‘reoccurring theme’ after their latest argument

Jennifer Aydin says Dolores’ anger towards her is a recurring theme. Pic credit:Bravo

Things got heated between Jennifer Aydin and Dolores Catania on last night’s episode of the Real Housewives of New Jersey.

And now Jennifer is seeing a recurring theme with Dolores constantly being upset with her.

Last week the two women also had a tiff during Jennifer’s Turkish dinner party, which included the Jersey women and their moms.

The outspoken Housewife brought up a psychic reading that they had received prior to the party — when Dolores was told that boyfriend David Principe was not her soulmate.

However, it seems the brunette beauty had not yet shared the information with her mom, and she was quite upset when Jennifer brought up the subject.

Last night, on Real Housewives of New Jersey, Dolores was upset once again when Jennifer commented on her relationship.

Jennifer Aydin says Dolores is always mad at her

Jennifer had a lot to say on The Real Housewives of New Jersey After Show after last night’s episode aired, and as far as the mom-of-five is concerned, she’s always on Dolores’s bad side.

Actually, Dolores was upset with all of her castmates for talking behind her back the week prior — and taking a poll about her relationship.

So she confronted the women during their apple picking trip, but when Jennifer gave her two cents about David things quickly turned sour.

The cast discussed an upcoming event and Dolores shared that David would not be attending—especially after the things they had said about him.

“I mean he’s your man he should be there for you at least once,” chimed in Jennifer.

However, Dolores did not take kindly to that and it started an argument between them.

“Do we find this like a common theme? Like me getting blamed for things,” queried Jennifer during the After Show. “I don’t know. I feel like this is a reoccurring theme.”

She continued, “It’s my fault that Melissa took the poll. It’s my fault that your mom knows what the psychic said about you and David. It’s my fault for always sticking my foot in my mouth. Alright, D, I get it. I’m not gonna win this battle. It’s fine.”

Dolores defends her relationship again

Dolores also said her piece during her appearance on the Real Housewives of New Jersey After Show.

The 50-year-old has been defending her relationship with David for quite some time, and she explained once again why she’s fine with her relationship.

“I like what I’m in because before COVID I had an apartment in the city. I was on the red carpet four nights a week, I loved it, I loved not having that accountability,” confessed the RHONJ star.

She continued, ” At this time in my life that’s what’s good for me right now, I don’t know why the girls can’t accept that.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.