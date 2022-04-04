RHONJ: Jennifer Aydin reveals Bill’s Ferrari was stolen, pleads for help with information

RHONJ star Jennifer Aydin revealed her husband’s Ferrari was stolen. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jennifer Aydin revealed her husband, Bill Aydin’s, Ferrari was stolen from their home.

She shared the news on social media as she pleaded with anyone who had information to contact the Paramus Police Department.

Neither Jennifer nor Bill was home at the time of the incident, but her children and parents were there. No one was injured when the car was stolen.

Jennifer Aydin shows videos of Ferrari being stolen

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared two separate posts on her Instagram page.

Jennifer Aydin captioned the first post, “They stole the Ferrari. My kids and parents and other friends were all home. Please send any info to Paramus PD.”

In the second post that Jennifer shared, she revealed her son was seconds away from crossing paths with the thieves.

She wrote, “Justin pulled up right as they were leaving my house- Thank God he wasn’t there 30 seconds earlier to cross their path while in the act. Thank you God and Jesus and all my guardian angels🙏🏻- my family is safe. Scared, but safe. Mommy and Daddy will be home tomorrow.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Jennifer Aydin has a tough RHONJ season

Jennifer Aydin shouldn’t have any issues working through the season with a few seasons under her belt. Season 12 opened with the revelation that Bill Aydin had an affair. It wasn’t new and had happened years ago, but it wasn’t something Jennifer made public to even her closest friends or family members.

That kicked off a tailspin, leaving Bill on the outs with the guys after they called out Jennifer’s actions. Joe Gorga and Evan Goldschneider were especially tough on her, leading Bill to walk out of the dinner and avoid the charity softball game that aired last week.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion is scheduled to film soon, and Jennifer Aydin will have to face all of the women again. She has always been in Teresa Giudice’s corner, so that’s expected to continue as the season goes on. Jennifer’s friendship with Dolores Catania is up in the air, and as for the rest of the women, they’ve never been close.

For now, Jennifer Aydin is dealing with returning home to New Jersey and finding the person or persons who stole Bill’s Ferrari.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.