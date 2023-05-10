RHONJ: Jacqueline Laurita calls out Joe and Melissa Gorga for ‘acting’ on camera

Former The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jacqueline Laurita may be done with the Bravo franchise, but she isn’t done spilling the tea.

She was part of the show during some of the best moments and most intense seasons. Jacqueline was good friends with Teresa Giudice years before the show, and while their friendship took a hit during filming, the women are in communication again after years of not speaking.

Jacqueline and her husband, Chris Laurita, live in Las Vegas now but want to move to Southern California. She has left the Bravo world in the past and won’t return to RHONJ or try her hand at The Real Housewives of Orange County. However, the former Housewife teased that she may be interested in The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls’ Trip should the opportunity arise.

Because she was on the show when Melissa and Joe Gorga were added to the cast, she knows a little bit of what happened behind the scenes. The feud between Teresa and her sister-in-law has been a huge storyline this season, and it looks like some things that happened in earlier seasons were because of the roles being played.

Viewers are split between Melissa and Teresa, but Jacqueline opened up about what she saw happening and things she knows from the earlier days of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Here’s what Jacqueline Laurita had to say about Melissa Gorga and her authenticity.

Jacqueline Laurita claims Melissa and Joe Gorga ‘wanted to be famous’

The Real Housewives of New Jersey has been plagued with issues between the Giudices and Gorgas.

Teresa Giudice joined the show while married to Joe Giudice. She is the OG, and no one can take that from her. However, Melissa and Joe Gorga hopped onto the scene without Teresa knowing, and they have been on the show since Season 3.

Jacqueline Laurita has lived in the world of both women and while she didn’t get along with Teresa for many years after some pretty tough times while filming, it appears she has her back when it comes to the feud with Melissa.

She appeared on the Behind The Velvet Rope podcast and talked about how Melissa and Joe “act” for the cameras and claimed they always “wanted to be famous.”

Regarding the relationship between Melissa and Jacqueline, no love is lost. She said, “I don’t give two sh**s about her. I don’t want her in my life. I have no interest in being friendly with her. She’s an actress. She plays the camera.”

She also accused the Gorgas of being very aware of the cameras and playing to them. This isn’t the first time they’ve been accused of working the cameras, and it likely won’t be the last.

Where do Jacqueline Laurita and Teresa Giudice stand today?

While the two are no longer as close as they once were. Jacqueline Laurita revealed after the two met for a very long meal in Las Vegas, she and Teresa Giudice are still in contact.

She confirmed she liked Luis Ruelas, dubbing him “lovely.”

As for her life now, she is busy raising her son Nicholas and fighting for his daily progress. She often shares videos of him on her social media and shares her journey with her followers. Jacqueline is also a mom to her daughter, Ashlee, and has another son with Chris Laurita, CJ.

Jacqueline may no longer be on the show, but she is privy to the drama and how things went down between Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga behind the scenes.

