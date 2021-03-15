RHONJ: Jackie Goldschneider talks ‘worst five days’ of her life following the cheating scandal

Jackie Goldschneider talks rough moments following the cheating rumor. Pic credit:Bravo

We’re only a few episodes into Season 11 of the Real Housewives of New Jersey and so far the cast is still reeling from the fallout of the cheating rumor –spread by Teresa Giudice about Jackie Goldschneider’s husband.

Last week, Jackie and Evan reappeared with their castmates to try and put it all behind them but Jackie recently shared that they experienced some rough moments following the scandal.

Which explains why Jackie was absent from the group during episodes two and three.

Jackie Goldschneider talks worst days of her life

The rest of the world may have moved on from the Evan Goldschneider cheating rumors, but unfortunately, Jackie and her husband didn’t have that luxury.

While the rest of the cast departed for their first cast trip of the season, the Goldschneiders were at home dealing with their own drama.

And during a chat on the Real Housewives of New Jersey Aftershow, Jackie gave some insight into what was going on at home.

“Evan was really really upset and I was upset, and we were bickering and fighting,” said Jackie. “And we were trying so hard to not let our emotions spill out into what the kids could see. But they saw it. They saw me crying, they say him upset. Everything was destroyed, I didn’t sleep that week.”

The New Jersey Housewife noted, “It was like the worst five days of my life, and it was a long time.”

“It was like a week and a half until we started to decide…what we need to do to put this behind us. It was bad,” she confessed.

Evan Goldschneider speaks out

Evan Goldschneider also made an appearance on the RHONJ Aftershow. During the chat, he explained Jackie’s absence from the cast trip.

“Sometimes you just gotta let emotions die down,” noted Evan. “She was angry and embarrassed for me cause she knows the person I am and she didn’t want my name to be pulled in the muck.”

He also talked about the unfortunate rumor that Teresa Giudice revealed during his birthday celebration.

“As I told her [Jackie], I said with every rumor, whether it’s preposterous or not, like there’s ten percent of people that think it’s true.”

Jackie has shared in previous interviews that she did not believe for one minute that her husband was cheating on her.

However, the RHONJ star was angry because she understood very clearly how the rumor could affect her husband’s reputation.

“I can’t blame him for being so upset,” commented Jackie. “He was embarrassed, his reputation was gonna get a hit.

“We knew that when this aired like it was gonna be a s**t show,” added the mom-of-four.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays 9/8c on Bravo.