RHONJ: Jackie Goldschneider strikes a pose in a midriff top and high-waist jeans

Jackie Goldschneider enjoys a family vacation in Charleston. Pic credit: @jackiegoldschneider/Instagram

Jackie Goldschneider is enjoying her vacation in Charleston, South Carolina, and she’s been sharing photos from her trip.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, along with her husband Evan Goldschneider and their four kids, are currently in the city for some family bonding.

Jackie showed off her vacation style in a photo clad in high-waist jeans and a midriff top as she struck a pose in the streets.

The 45-year-old is enjoying her downtime because it won’t be long until she has to deal with RHONJ and all the drama that comes with it. While Jackie has her supporters, she also gets harsh criticism from fans of OG Teresa Giudice, who can be brutal with their criticism.

Although, things might be better for Jackie in the upcoming season as it seems she and Teresa have called a truce. After feuding for several seasons, things might be taking a turn for the better.

The women have their husbands to thank for that, as Teresa’s new beau Luis Ruelas and Jackie’s husband Evan have become fast friends. Thanks to Evan, Jackie even snagged an invite to Luis and Teresa’s wedding, so we might see a different dynamic between them next season.

Meanwhile, Jackie is not worried about Season 13, right now, she’s too busy having fun with her family.

Jackie Goldschneider wears a midriff top while on vacation

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star struck a stylish pose while walking the streets of Charleston. Jackie wore high-waist jeans and a white midriff top as she enjoyed the lovely weather during the day out.

On their first day in Charleston, the family had to bundle up due to the rain, but now the weather has cleared up, and Jackie stepped out in style.

She paired her outfit with white wedges and silver jewelry and added a black handbag to complete the ensemble. Jackie’s trendy hairstyle– which included a large braid in the middle with loose waves on both sides– was still intact from the day prior.

Pic credit: @jackiegoldschneider/Instagram

Jackie gave a sly smile as she confidently strutted towards the camera while someone snapped the fashionable photo which the mom-of-four posted on her Instagram Story.

Jackie Goldschneider is spending time with her family on vacation

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared a few more photos from her day out as she spent quality time with the kids.

In one photo, Jackie and her daughter showed the peace sign as they lounged outdoors during the family vacation.

Pic credit: @jackiegoldschneider/Instagram

Jackie also posted a picture with all her kids in more casual attire taken at their hotel. She wore black shorts, a black top, and Chanel sandals while posing on the stairs with her brood.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.