RHONJ: Jackie Goldschneider wears a belly-baring top and daisy dukes on family vacation

Jackie Goldschneider and her family recently packed their bags and headed to Charleston, South Carolina, for a family vacation, leaving all the drama in New Jersey.

The mom-of-four shared photos from her trip clad in daisy dukes and a belly-baring top while pausing to capture the moment with her kids.

Jackie has also been enjoying the getaway with her husband, Evan Goldschneider, and the couple carved out some private time during the trip. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star posted a picture dressed in a chic black dress during a rainy day in Charleston with Evan.

Evan looked dapper as he struck a pose with his wife on the sidewalk. The busy parents seemingly left their kids at the hotel to have some fun of their own.

The couple recently wrapped filming for Season 13 of RHONJ, which would mark their fifth year on the show. Jackie joined the franchise in Season 9 as a full-time Housewife, but recently there have been rumors that she has been demoted.

Either way, the 45-year-old is not letting that affect her life in any way. She’s taking some time away from Jersey to enjoy a low-key family vacation with her loved ones.

Jackie Goldschneider wears daisy dukes on her family vacation

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star has been having fun with her husband and kids and she’s been sharing snapshots from her trip.

One photo posted on her Instagram Story showed Jackie clad in daisy dukes and sneakers along with a white belly-baring top. Jackie came prepped and ready for the rainy weather as she also had a navy blue sweater tied around her waist.

The Bravo personality had a big smile on her face as she posed with her four kids. “Good morning Charleston!” she captioned the photo. Jackie shared another fun photo with Evan and the kids as they arrived in the city.

She added a sticker that read “Family Vacation” and wrote, “Watch out Charleston!!”

Jackie and Evan Goldschneider enjoy a day out in Charleston

The Real Housewives of New Jersey couple got dressed up for a day out in Charleston and they didn’t let the rainy weather dampen their fun. Jackie opted for a chic black dress that featured stylish side cutouts and a high neckline.

She had her hair in long bouncy waves going down her shoulders with a single braid in the middle.

Evan was casually dressed in a white long-sleeved t-shirt, blue jeans, and sneakers. He had one arm around Jackie for the cute photo as he held tight to his umbrella in the other hand.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.